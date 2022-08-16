Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ star, is receiving treatment for mental health issues

(CNN)Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film “The Flash,” is receiving treatment for mental health issues, Miller said in a statement to CNN through a representative.
“Having recently gone through a period of acute crisis, I now understand that I have complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that my past behavior has alarmed and upset me.”
Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns he/she, added: “I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”
Miller’s statement comes after several legal issues that have kept the actor in the headlines and his future on the big screen in question.
In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.
Miller posted $500 bail and was released from custody, according to local police.
On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 to the disorderly conduct charge, court records show, and the harassment charge was dismissed.
Before that was Miller on the same day Arrested for second degree assault after an incident at a private residence in the Puna District near the town of Pahoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department. No case has been registered in connection with this incident.
and on August 9, Miller was cited for aggravated burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont, while the owner was away, according to a state law enforcement press release.
Miller has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 on the burglary charge, the release said.
In light of the events, Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash,” which, like CNN, owns Warner Bros. Discovery, has faced questions about Miller’s future as the iconic character.
Miller has previously appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in several DC superhero films. The film, slated for release on June 23, 2023, will be Miller’s first solo attempt at the role.
During an earnings call earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised “The Flash,” along with other upcoming projects, “we’re very excited about.”
This came after months of calls Comics enthusiast Miller is replaced in the film by Grant Gustin, who played Barry Allen/The Flash on the CW’s series, of which Warner Bros. Discovery is also a co-owner. The series will end with its upcoming ninth season.
Miller was last seen on the big screen in April’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”