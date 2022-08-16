Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ star, is receiving treatment for mental health issues

(CNN) Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film “The Flash,” is receiving treatment for mental health issues, Miller said in a statement to CNN through a representative.

“Having recently gone through a period of acute crisis, I now understand that I have complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” Miller said . “I want to apologize to everyone that my past behavior has alarmed and upset me.”

Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns he/she, added: “I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

Miller’s statement comes after several legal issues that have kept the actor in the headlines and his future on the big screen in question.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Read on