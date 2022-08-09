Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, charged with burglary in Vermont.

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary in Stamford, Virginia, the latest in a string of incidents involving the star Flash.

In a report released Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and discovered that several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a home in the absence of homeowners. Miller was charged after police reviewed security footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report says Miller was found shortly before midnight Sunday and was ordered to appear in Vermont Supreme Court on September 26.

The felony charge exacerbates Miller’s growing legal troubles and reports of erratic behavior. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old actor was arrested twice in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident involved second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an indigenous activist, also filed a protection order against Miller earlier this year, accusing the actor of caring for their child and other inappropriate acts with a minor since the age of 12. Tokata’s Iron Eyes recently told Insider that the allegations were false.

Lawyers for Miller did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the Vermont felony charge or protection order linked to Tokata Iron Eyes.

Having starred in several Warner Bros. and DC Films as The Flash, Miller is filming an upcoming standalone film. Flashdue out in June 2023. Although Warner Bros. last week abandoned the almost completed Bat Girl film, the studio assumed it remained committed to releasing Flash.

In last week’s earnings report, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, referred to Flash. “We saw Flash, Black Adam as well as Shazam 2. We are delighted with them,” said Zaslav. “We think they are amazing and we think we can make them even better.”

Representatives of Warner Bros. did not respond to messages on Monday.