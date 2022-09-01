‘Extremist threat to our democracy’: What Biden hopes to accomplish in Thursday’s prime-time speech

Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

An NBC News poll last week found that 21% of voters say the “threat of violence” is the biggest issue facing the country.

“They just don’t respect the rule of law,” White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre told MAGA of Republicans.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will argue that democracy is at risk amid rising threats of political violence during a speech Thursday night, 70 days before the midterm elections.

Biden is set to make remarks outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET in what will be the second of the president’s three trips to Pennsylvania — an important Senate battleground — over the course of a week.