“Extremism” and “violence” threaten the Quebec way of life if immigration is not handled properly, Lego says.

François Legault cited the threat of “extremism” and “violence” and the need to preserve the Quebec way of life when asked Wednesday why he wants to limit the number of immigrants.

“Quebecers are peace-loving,” Coalition leader Avenir Quebec said during a campaign stop in Victoriaville, Quebec. “They don’t like conflict, extremism and violence. And we have to make sure that everything stays the way it is now.”

Lego said that Quebec, like other provinces and jurisdictions around the world, is struggling to integrate newcomers. He said Quebec’s problem is even more acute because of its status as the only francophone jurisdiction in North America.

“This presents a big problem of integration [as far as] the type of society we want. Indeed, in our society there are [certain] values,” Lego said, pointing to secularism and “respect” as examples.

“There is a way of life here, and we want to keep it.”

During the campaign, the rival parties set different immigration targets. Lego said that a limit of 50,000 new immigrants per year would help protect the French language.

The Party of Quebec promised to reduce the number of newly arrived immigrants to 35,000. Québec Solidaire and Quebec Liberals alone are committed to accepting more than 50,000 newcomers.

Quebec’s immigration rate has been set at between 40,000 and 50,000 a year in recent years, but the province will welcome nearly 70,000 immigrants in 2022 to make up for shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the federal Liberal government wants to attract 450,000 immigrants annually across the country.

Business groups called for more immigrants to help solve the province’s severe labor shortage.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said François Legault’s comments are the latest example of the CAQ leader creating division among Quebecers. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Comments are divisive and ‘dangerous’, says Quebec Liberal leader

Lego’s comments drew criticism from members of other parties, including Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberals.

Calling Lego’s comments “dangerous,” Anglad said the last thing the province needs is people who stir up divisions.

“François Legault will never stop dividing Quebecers,” she said.

Stephanie Valois, president of the province’s immigration lawyers’ association, said people who choose to come to Quebec and other provinces do so because they want to participate in the Canadian lifestyle.

“I don’t see any immigration that would lead to violence or conflict. It’s really not the kind of immigration I’m aware of,” Valois said.

“I think we should all remember together that immigration is part of our society and I would appreciate it if all party leaders recognized this and did not try to raise the issue that we are against them.”