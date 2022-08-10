‘Extremely serious and dangerous’: International leaders express concern over fighting near Ukrainian nuclear plant. Live updates.

Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, has raised fears of an international nuclear disaster and global leaders are expressing concern.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven, an intergovernmental political forum of leading industrialized nations, demanded on Wednesday that Russia return control of the plant to Ukraine. Reuters reported.

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear plants, shortly after invading Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian staff members have been retained in place to continue operation of the plant. But the conflict surrounding the plant has fueled fears of a nuclear disaster similar to Chernobyl, which saw the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

“We demand that Russia immediately return to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, full control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as well as all nuclear facilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and secure operation,” the G7 foreign ministers said. said a statement released in Germany on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told The Associated Press last week that the situation near the Zaporizhia plant is “totally out of control” as he urged Russia and Ukraine to allow inspectors to visit the site. Grossi said the equipment supply chain at the plant had been disrupted and there were reports of violence between Russian soldiers and Ukrainian staff members.

“What’s at stake is extremely serious and extremely serious and dangerous,” Grossi said.

On the USA Today Telegram:Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to get updates

Latest Developments

►Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of using a position near a nuclear power plant to target the nearby town of Marhanets in a rocket attack that killed at least 13 people. Reuters reported. Russia did not immediately comment on the attack allegations.

►The European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of Russia’s top propaganda and disinformation channels early in the war, and NewsGuard, a New York-based firm that tracks disinformation online. Identified 250 websites spreading propaganda and misinformation with dozens of new ones in recent months.

Graphics:Mapping and Tracking Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian guerrilla forces push back

Expanding resistance from Ukrainian guerrilla forces has blown up bridges and trains and killed pro-Moscow officials in Russian-held areas of southeastern Ukraine.

The Zhovta Strichka, or “Yellow Ribbon,” resistance group is helping the Ukrainian military and ending Russian control of the area.

Guerrilla groups coordinate with the Ukrainian military’s special operations forces and assist in tasks such as selecting targets, preparing ambushes, and establishing a network of weapons caches and secret bases in Russian-held areas.

“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans,” Andrey, a 32-year-old coordinator of the guerrilla movement in southern Kherson region, told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration said Monday it is sending its largest-yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as the country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, with the Department of Defense sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other materials to Ukraine. repository

Tuesday’s Updates:Explosions at Russian base in Crimea kill 1 and injure many

Explosion at Crimea air base kills 1, injures 13

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed on Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in multiple, large explosions at an air base in Crimea. One person was killed and 13 others injured in the blasts.

Russia has denied that any aircraft were damaged, and explained that several munitions at the air base had caught fire and blown up. But the explosions have fueled speculation that they were the result of a Ukrainian attack, although Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility.

The blasts also blew out windows, damaged nearby apartment buildings and sent tourists fleeing, and Russian officials tried to play down the explosions.

Contributed by: Associated Press