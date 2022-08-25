New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden called the “extreme MAGA philosophy” “like semi-fascism” during a fundraiser Thursday.

Biden made the comments during a fundraiser in Maryland before leaving for a rally near Washington, DC.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

The incident comes as Biden is expected to tout his policy accomplishments while campaigning for his party’s candidates ahead of the midterm elections, White House aides told The Associated Press.

Speaking at a fundraiser in his Bethesda backyard with about 100 donors, Biden said that if Democrats lose the upcoming midterm elections, Republicans will begin to “wipe out choice across the board.”

A day after student loan handout, Biden leads campaign to bolster Democrats in midterms

“I think the American people are waking up to the reality that things have gotten very serious,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments came a day after he announced a massive student loan handout that would wipe out $10,000 in federal student loan debt for some borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,0000 for borrowers who are Pell Grant recipients.

Previewing what Biden will say at Thursday’s rally, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told a news conference that he would “make a choice before the American people.”

“How he and the Democrats in Congress delivered results for working families, created nearly 10 million jobs and recorded low unemployment. Cutting health care costs and energy costs, passing new gun safety legislation the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades. They’ve shown special interest,” says Jean-Pierre. Said. “And he says what they’re still fighting for is protecting a woman’s right to choose, not a national ban on abortion, which we’ve seen from the other side, the safety of children in school, not protecting the NRA.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.