New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More exercise can help you live longer.

A new 12-page research article published in the American Heart Association’s Journal of Circulation found that people who exercised excessively had a lower death rate than those who did not exercise.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, was published Monday, July 25.

Over a 30-year period from 1988 to 2018, a total of 116,221 adults were monitored and submitted exercise reports detailing their “leisure-time physical activity.”

How to exercise during a work trip and stay fit while traveling

A reduction in mortality was observed in study participants who received 150 to 300 minutes of vigorous physical activity and 300 to 600 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.

Vigorous exercisers, who participated in activities such as jogging, running, stair climbing, swimming, cycling, aerobics, playing sports, and working outdoors for 150 to 299 minutes, had a lower all-cause mortality rate of between 21% and 23%.

This exercise group also had between 27% and 33% lower cardiovascular mortality and 19% lower non-cardiovascular mortality. People who exercised more than 300 minutes per week “did not have significantly lower mortality,” the study said.

On the other hand, moderate exercisers who participated in activities such as walking, weightlifting, low-intensity exercises, and calisthenics for 150 to 299 minutes had a lower all-cause mortality rate of between 20% and 21%.

Prediabetic young adults may be at increased risk of heart attack: report

In terms of cardiovascular mortality, moderate exercisers had a 22% to 25% lower risk, and for cardiovascular mortality, moderate exercisers had a 19% to 20% lower risk.

People who exercised moderately for 300 to 599 minutes per week “had a 3% to 13% lower mortality rate,” according to the study.

The researchers behind the study recorded 47,596 deaths during its observation.

“A nearly maximal association with lower mortality was achieved by maintaining ≈150 to 300 min/week of prolonged leisure time. [vigorous physical activity]300 to 600 min/week of chronic rest time [moderate physical activity]or an equivalent combination of both,” the team wrote at the conclusion of the study.

30-60 minutes of strength training per week may be linked to longer life: Study

However, study participants were excluded from surveys collected through the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, which may have skewed the results.

Most of the study participants were in their 60s, had a normal BMI, rarely ate more than 2,000 calories a day, drank alcohol occasionally and were nonsmokers.

In addition to the lack of racial diversity, more than 90% of study participants were white.

The US Department of Health recommends 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity per week and 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity per week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Health benefits can also be seen with a combination of vigorous and moderate activity throughout the week, the department says.