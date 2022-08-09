Explosions at Russian base in Crimea

In its initial statement about the explosions in Crimea on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said there were no injuries and no one was hurt, but that claim was quickly debunked.

The explosions and Moscow’s attempts to explain them are reminiscent of the April death of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. After the explosion on the Moskva ship, Ukraine quickly announced that it had hit the ship with Neptune missiles, which was later confirmed by US officials. Russia claimed that an accidental fire set an ammunition depot on fire, and the next day claimed that the Moskva was lost in stormy conditions while being towed to port, although a video that emerged showing the sinking vessel showed mild weather and calm seas.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the crew of at least 510 had been evacuated, and later admitted that one was killed and 27 were missing; Russian news outlets operating outside the country put the death toll at around 40. Families of crew members protested the official silence about their sons’ fate, with some saying they were given conflicting information.

Like the sinking of the Moskva, once a symbol of Russian dominance in the Black Sea, a strike on a military target in Crimea will have symbolic meaning for both Ukraine and Russia. The peninsula served not only as a launching pad for the invasion of southern Ukraine, but also as the center of Russian military operations in the region, a base for Russian Navy ships blockading Ukrainian ports, and a base for engineers to rebuild roads, rails, and critical fresh water canals to secure Russian power. in the occupied territories.

The Kremlin is promoting Crimea as a patriotic holiday destination, a haven for wealthy Russians no longer welcome abroad, and a feature of the new Russian schooling for young students. And Mr. Putin, who has been visiting here repeatedly since 2014, has turned the celebration of the anniversary of the annexation into an annual event with speeches, concerts as well as forests of Russian flags.