Explosions at Russian base in Crimea

ODESSA, Ukraine — A series of explosions rocked a key Russian airbase in Kremlin-occupied Crimea on Tuesday, killing at least one person and raising confusion among local authorities over the cause and whether the Ukrainian military could threaten targets on the peninsula.
Publicly, Ukrainian officials have not confirmed Ukrainian military involvement as Russian and occupation authorities have struggled to identify the source of the explosions, raising the terrorist threat level in the area. But a senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said Ukrainian forces were responsible for the attack on the Saki air base on Crimea’s western coast.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, the official said the airbase was the one from which planes regularly took off to strike Ukrainian forces. The official did not disclose what type of weapon caused the explosions, stating only that “an exclusively Ukrainian-made device was used.”
Protected by the Russian navy and heavily fortified after eight years under Russian control, Crimea has seen little of the violence. Last month, a small explosive device delivered by a drone exploded at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, injuring six people but causing minor damage. Russia blamed the attack on Ukrainian forces, but Ukrainian officials have vociferously denied this.
A strike in Crimea would also embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently speaks of Crimea, which he illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as sacred land. Ukraine has few weapons capable of reaching the peninsula, with the exception of aircraft that risk being immediately shot down by powerful Russian air defenses in the region. The air base, which is located near the city of Novofederovka, is more than 100 miles from the nearest Ukrainian military position.
A senior Ukrainian official said partisan resistance forces loyal to the government in Kyiv were involved in the attack, but he did not say whether those forces carried out the attack or helped regular Ukrainian military units attack the base, as sometimes happened in other occupied Ukrainian territories. . It’s not clear how many explosions there were, but witnesses and Russian officials cited multiple explosions, which appears to be confirmed by videos posted on social media.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it could not “determine the cause of the explosion” and suggested that personnel at the base abide by the smoking ban. It’s then tweetedwith a photo of black smoke rising over the peninsula, “the presence of occupying troops on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea is incompatible with the high tourist season.”
Mikhail Podolyak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, was equally indirect. “The future of Crimea is to be the pearl of the Black Sea, a national park with unique nature and a world resort, and not a terrorist military base,” he said. Twitter. “This is just the beginning.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the explosions were caused by the detonation of aircraft munitions at the base. Although the ministry did not suggest any possible involvement by Ukrainian forces, the decision by Kremlin-appointed Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov to raise the terrorist threat level to yellow showed that officials were concerned about security on the peninsula.
“This measure is purely preventive in nature, since the situation in the region is under complete control,” Aksenov said in a Telegram message.
In the eight years of Russian occupation of Crimea, the peninsula has evolved from a quiet southern Ukrainian beach resort into a major base of Russian military operations. It was from there that Kremlin forces swept into southern Ukraine in a post-February 24 lighting operation that seized a vast swath of territory, including neighboring Kherson region, which Russian forces control almost entirely.
Shortly after the explosions, Mr. Aksyonov arrived on the scene. Standing in front of a large black plume of smoke, he said that a three-mile perimeter had been erected around the base site to protect the residents.
“Unfortunately, one person died,” he said. “I express my most sincere condolences to family and friends.” The Ministry of Health of Crimea said that at least nine people were injured.
To achieve goals deep behind enemy lines, Ukraine is increasingly turning to partisans, often residents of Russian-occupied territories who are loyal to Ukraine, officials say. According to Ukrainian officials, such people helped the Ukrainian military strike Russian bases and ammunition depots.
Others attacked themselves. The Kremlin-appointed mayor of Kherson suddenly fell ill over the weekend and had to be evacuated to Moscow, where reports came in that he was in a coma. Less than a day later, the deputy head of a large city in the region was shot dead at his home, a spokeswoman for the region said.
A senior Ukrainian official said both cases were the work of local partisan units, though his claim could not be independently verified.
In May, an explosion in Melitopol, an occupied city northeast of Crimea, appears to have targeted—and missed—the Moscow-appointed head of the region.
Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has come under intermittent attacks within its borders, including a helicopter attack on a fuel depot and fires at another fuel depot — both relatively close to Ukrainian territory — and a fire much deeper in Russia, at a military research facility. institute in Tver near Moscow.
In its initial statement about the explosions in Crimea on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said there were no injuries and no one was hurt, but that claim was quickly debunked.
The explosions and Moscow’s attempts to explain them are reminiscent of the April death of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. After the explosion on the Moskva ship, Ukraine quickly announced that it had hit the ship with Neptune missiles, which was later confirmed by US officials. Russia claimed that an accidental fire set an ammunition depot on fire, and the next day claimed that the Moskva was lost in stormy conditions while being towed to port, although a video that emerged showing the sinking vessel showed mild weather and calm seas.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the crew of at least 510 had been evacuated, and later admitted that one was killed and 27 were missing; Russian news outlets operating outside the country put the death toll at around 40. Families of crew members protested the official silence about their sons’ fate, with some saying they were given conflicting information.
Like the sinking of the Moskva, once a symbol of Russian dominance in the Black Sea, a strike on a military target in Crimea will have symbolic meaning for both Ukraine and Russia. The peninsula served not only as a launching pad for the invasion of southern Ukraine, but also as the center of Russian military operations in the region, a base for Russian Navy ships blockading Ukrainian ports, and a base for engineers to rebuild roads, rails, and critical fresh water canals to secure Russian power. in the occupied territories.
The Kremlin is promoting Crimea as a patriotic holiday destination, a haven for wealthy Russians no longer welcome abroad, and a feature of the new Russian schooling for young students. And Mr. Putin, who has been visiting here repeatedly since 2014, has turned the celebration of the anniversary of the annexation into an annual event with speeches, concerts as well as forests of Russian flags.
