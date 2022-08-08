Explaining China’s military exercises and other tensions with Taiwan

The exercise is intended not only to threaten Taiwan and the United States, but also to appease the Chinese Nationalists at home, who seemed frustrated at what they perceived as a lack of authority in the response.

Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations.

China’s air and sea incursions near Taiwan have become more aggressive over the past few years, raising the risk of conflict.

In June, Beijing upped the ante when the foreign ministry said China had jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait and could not be considered international waterway. And in the past year, Chinese warplanes have increasingly probed the airspace near Taiwan, prompting the Taiwanese military to take off fighter jets.

Beijing stepped up pressure during Ms. Pelosi’s visit. The Chinese military announced a live-fire exercise that began on Thursday, some of which took place in parts of the sea that appear to be encroaching on areas Taiwan says are within its territorial waters.

In a deliberately ambiguous diplomatic accord adopted in 1979, the United States supports the “One China” policy, which recognizes but does not support Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. US leaders remain vague about how they will help Taiwan if China attacks, but President Biden has pledged to defend the island.

Taiwan has long been stuck between two rivals.

Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China. For decades, its population lived under martial law imposed by the US-backed regime led by Chiang Kai-shek, who fled China after Mao Zedong’s 1949 communist revolution overthrew. China and the United States have twice come close to going to war. over Taiwan in the 1950s.