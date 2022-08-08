Explaining China’s military exercises and other tensions with Taiwan

China said on Monday it would hold new drills near Taiwan, a sign that Beijing may continue to exert military pressure on the island after conducting its largest-ever drill in the area in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last week.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said it was focusing on conducting “joint anti-submarine and amphibious operations” on Monday at an unspecified location near the island. The announcement came a day after the military completed a 72-hour exercise to encircle Taiwan, effectively simulating a blockade.
The latest exercise has shown that Beijing may be seeking to normalize its military presence around Taiwan by allowing Chinese forces to practice slow compression of the island, which includes cutting off most access to the island’s air and water space. During last week’s exercise, China fired at least 11 missiles into the sea north, south and east of Taiwan, and deployed warships and fighter jets to attack the island.
Taiwan, an island of 23 million people 80 miles off the coast of China, has long been a source of tension between Washington and Beijing. China claims Taiwan, a democratically governed island, as its territory and has vowed to retake it using force if necessary.
Ms. Pelosi has been the most senior US official to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Newt Gingrich, then speaker of the House of Representatives, made a controversial visit. After she landed in Taipei on Tuesday evening, a number of Chinese government officials condemned her visit, saying it derailed China’s efforts to unify with Taiwan and endangered regional stability.
Here’s a look at the challenges posed by China and Taiwan and what has changed since Ms. Pelosi’s visit.
What is Beijing trying to achieve with its military exercises?
China presented the exercise as a show of force to punish the island for Ms. Pelosi’s visit to dispute Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. The exercise, which drew closer and closer to Taiwan for four days, gave Chinese troops valuable practice if one day they were ordered to attack the island.
On the first day of the exercise, five Chinese ballistic missiles fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan, the first time they landed in those waters. Analysts saw this as a warning from Beijing to both the US and Japan to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of a conflict there, reminding Washington that it could strike US bases in the region.
China has selected six areas for the exercise because of their importance in a potential campaign to blockade Taiwan, said Major General Meng Xiangqing, professor of strategy at the National Defense University in Beijing. said in an interview on Chinese TV. One zone covers the narrowest part of the Taiwan Strait. Others could be used to blockade a major port or attack Taiwan’s three main military bases. Another, facing south Taiwan, could block the escape route.
China’s military buildup has reached a point where some commanders and analysts see an invasion as an increasingly plausible, albeit highly risky, scenario. Even if an imminent conflict is unlikely, the exercises are stumping the region, and Monday’s announcement of new exercises will only heighten those fears. Quoting experts, Chinese state media said on Monday that the number of aircraft patrolling the strait would only increase, not decrease.
The Chinese leader has long set his sights on Taiwan.
Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader for generations, has made it clearer than any of his predecessors that he sees the unification of Taiwan with China as the main goal of his rule – and the key to what he calls China’s “national rejuvenation” as a modern state. . , a united superpower.
Taiwan featured in Mr. Xi’s early political career. In 1996, as tensions escalated across the Taiwan Strait, he became the top political officer of the People’s Liberation Army’s reserve anti-aircraft division in Fujian Province, which faces the island across the Taiwan Strait.
His growing interest in unification also reflects domestic political calculations. Mr. Xi is expected to be confirmed for an unprecedented third term as leader at the Communist Party Congress in the fall. Before this meeting, Mr. Xi will strive to create an image of strength at home and abroad, especially on the issue of Taiwan.
The exercise is intended not only to threaten Taiwan and the United States, but also to appease the Chinese Nationalists at home, who seemed frustrated at what they perceived as a lack of authority in the response.
Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations.
China’s air and sea incursions near Taiwan have become more aggressive over the past few years, raising the risk of conflict.
In June, Beijing upped the ante when the foreign ministry said China had jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait and could not be considered international waterway. And in the past year, Chinese warplanes have increasingly probed the airspace near Taiwan, prompting the Taiwanese military to take off fighter jets.
Beijing stepped up pressure during Ms. Pelosi’s visit. The Chinese military announced a live-fire exercise that began on Thursday, some of which took place in parts of the sea that appear to be encroaching on areas Taiwan says are within its territorial waters.
In a deliberately ambiguous diplomatic accord adopted in 1979, the United States supports the “One China” policy, which recognizes but does not support Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. US leaders remain vague about how they will help Taiwan if China attacks, but President Biden has pledged to defend the island.
Taiwan has long been stuck between two rivals.
Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China. For decades, its population lived under martial law imposed by the US-backed regime led by Chiang Kai-shek, who fled China after Mao Zedong’s 1949 communist revolution overthrew. China and the United States have twice come close to going to war. over Taiwan in the 1950s.
This Cold War tension largely subsided in the 1980s and 1990s as Taiwan democratized and China opened up its economy. But it flared up again in 1995 and 1996 when China objected to Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui’s visit to Cornell University, his alma mater.
China fired rockets near Taiwan’s main island as a warning to Mr. Lee, and as Taiwan prepared for its first open presidential election. The crisis ended only when President Bill Clinton ordered the aircraft carriers to sail to opposite ends of the Taiwan Strait.