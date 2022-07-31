Experts say the US-proposed climate deal should convince Ottawa to step up its game.

A major climate and tax deal announced this week by Democrats in the US Senate should inspire Ottawa to take a bolder approach to combating climate change, some experts say.

The $369 billion deal, unveiled Wednesday, came as a surprise after previous versions of President Joe Biden’s proposal failed to win the approval of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Now Manchin says he can support a scaled-down version of the plan, which would still be the most ambitious set of climate change programs in US history, if passed.

The package includes huge investments to help create new sources of clean energy, increase the production and sales of electric vehicles, and compensate the underprivileged most burdened by the effects of global warming.

“It raises the stakes for Canada,” said Lisa Gu, national policy manager for the David Suzuki Foundation.

“I hope this will inspire the Canadian government to rethink our climate policy and perhaps look for opportunities to increase investment.”

How Canada can take a “timid” approach

Both the US and Canada aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. But the two countries are moving towards this goal in different ways.

The cornerstone of Ottawa’s approach is a federal carbon pricing system that will skyrocket from the current $50 per tonne to $170 by 2030 to push consumers towards cleaner energy sources.

In the US, where a federal carbon tax was never considered viable for political reasons, the Biden administration is instead trying to cut emissions by spending its way to change through huge investments in green technology.

The administration’s plan includes new tax breaks for zero-emission power plants and for companies producing clean technology such as solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

It’s an aggressive tactic that should play a bigger role in Ottawa’s strategy, said Eddie Perez, international climate and diplomacy manager for Canada’s Climate Action Network.

“When it comes to big decarbonization investments, we have a very timid approach,” Perez said.

Democratic US Senators Chuck Schumer (left) and Joe Manchin announced on Wednesday their plans to approve a $369 billion climate and tax deal. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

By increasing direct investment in emissions-reducing technologies, Perez said, the US government could present climate action as a “public service,” which could also create an expectation of public accountability as initiatives roll out.

“The United States is saying this: Congress and the public must play their part to unlock the set of climate investments that will help us meet the 40 percent goal,” he said.

Climate-related investment in the proposed U.S. plan is about three times the per capita climate investment in Canada’s 2022 federal budget, Gue said.

Electric Vehicle Discounts, Helping Marginalized Communities

The US approach also offers new tax incentives designed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles made in North America.

US customers who earn less than $150,000 per year will be eligible for $7,500 for a new car.

In Canada, buyers can receive up to $5,000 in incentives for purchasing a new electric vehicle.

Washington’s plan also provides tax breaks for a wide range of car prices. Electric passenger cars under $55,000 and pickups, SUVs and vans under $80,000 will qualify.

In Canada, passenger cars are subject to the same $55,000 limit, but the base model price must be below $60,000 to qualify for larger cars.

However, the US stimulus only applies to cars made in North America, while the Canadian program does not take into account where the car was made.

US buyers will have access to more generous discounts on electric vehicles than Canadians if the Biden administration’s plan is approved. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Ottawa should consider more generous U.S. incentives as the start of healthy competition to see which country can get more electric vehicles on North American roads, experts say.

“I think this is a race to the top, not a race to the bottom,” Guo said.

The US Climate Agreement also includes about $60 billion in environmental justice programs designed to support low-income communities and communities of color.

Researchers say these communities are being disproportionately affected by climate change for a variety of reasons, including pollution near ports (which tend to be closer to these communities) and lack of access to safe housing and food .

“This has been a blind spot for Canada and we can definitely look to the US and build on it,” Guo said.

U.S. action is a ‘welcome development’, minister says

In a statement released by CBC News, Environment Secretary Stephen Guilbaud welcomed the news of the US deal but did not indicate any additional measures Ottawa would consider if the plan was completed.

“The news of … the historic U.S. climate and energy bill is a very welcome development for Canada,” Guilbaud said in a statement.

“This deal shows that when Canada and the United States work together, both our climate and our economy can only benefit,” said Environment Secretary Stephen Guillebaud. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

“This reinforces our government’s approach to moving to cleaner forms of energy that are already creating new economic opportunities.”

Critics say neither Canada nor the US should be content with their current approaches and argue that both countries’ climate plans are too lenient on heavily polluting fossil fuel industries.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also called on countries to “ reduce emissions by at least half by 2030. “To avoid the catastrophic consequences of a warming climate is a goal that exceeds the official plans of Ottawa and Washington.

“On both sides, the United States and Canada, that’s the minimum,” Perez said.