type here...
CANADA Experts say the US-proposed climate deal should convince Ottawa...
CANADA

Experts say the US-proposed climate deal should convince Ottawa to step up its game.

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden talk at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on March 24, 2022. Critics of Canada’s approach to combating climate change hope Biden’s more aggressive plan will spur Ottawa to take bolder action. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

A major climate and tax deal announced this week by Democrats in the US Senate should inspire Ottawa to take a bolder approach to combating climate change, some experts say.

The $369 billion deal, unveiled Wednesday, came as a surprise after previous versions of President Joe Biden’s proposal failed to win the approval of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Now Manchin says he can support a scaled-down version of the plan, which would still be the most ambitious set of climate change programs in US history, if passed.

The package includes huge investments to help create new sources of clean energy, increase the production and sales of electric vehicles, and compensate the underprivileged most burdened by the effects of global warming.

“It raises the stakes for Canada,” said Lisa Gu, national policy manager for the David Suzuki Foundation.

“I hope this will inspire the Canadian government to rethink our climate policy and perhaps look for opportunities to increase investment.”

How Canada can take a “timid” approach

Both the US and Canada aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. But the two countries are moving towards this goal in different ways.

The cornerstone of Ottawa’s approach is a federal carbon pricing system that will skyrocket from the current $50 per tonne to $170 by 2030 to push consumers towards cleaner energy sources.

In the US, where a federal carbon tax was never considered viable for political reasons, the Biden administration is instead trying to cut emissions by spending its way to change through huge investments in green technology.

  • Canada unveils plan to cut carbon emissions by 40% by 2030
  • Americans recognize that the climate is changing. But they disagree on why — and what to do about it.

The administration’s plan includes new tax breaks for zero-emission power plants and for companies producing clean technology such as solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

It’s an aggressive tactic that should play a bigger role in Ottawa’s strategy, said Eddie Perez, international climate and diplomacy manager for Canada’s Climate Action Network.

“When it comes to big decarbonization investments, we have a very timid approach,” Perez said.

In the composite photo, Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (left) speaks at a news conference. US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (right) speaks to reporters outside the Senate Committee hearing.

Democratic US Senators Chuck Schumer (left) and Joe Manchin announced on Wednesday their plans to approve a $369 billion climate and tax deal. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

By increasing direct investment in emissions-reducing technologies, Perez said, the US government could present climate action as a “public service,” which could also create an expectation of public accountability as initiatives roll out.

“The United States is saying this: Congress and the public must play their part to unlock the set of climate investments that will help us meet the 40 percent goal,” he said.

Climate-related investment in the proposed U.S. plan is about three times the per capita climate investment in Canada’s 2022 federal budget, Gue said.

Electric Vehicle Discounts, Helping Marginalized Communities

The US approach also offers new tax incentives designed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles made in North America.

US customers who earn less than $150,000 per year will be eligible for $7,500 for a new car.

In Canada, buyers can receive up to $5,000 in incentives for purchasing a new electric vehicle.

  • US tax credit could boost Canada’s electric vehicle production

Washington’s plan also provides tax breaks for a wide range of car prices. Electric passenger cars under $55,000 and pickups, SUVs and vans under $80,000 will qualify.

In Canada, passenger cars are subject to the same $55,000 limit, but the base model price must be below $60,000 to qualify for larger cars.

However, the US stimulus only applies to cars made in North America, while the Canadian program does not take into account where the car was made.

Close-up of a hand holding a charger connected to the charging port of an electric vehicle.

US buyers will have access to more generous discounts on electric vehicles than Canadians if the Biden administration’s plan is approved. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Ottawa should consider more generous U.S. incentives as the start of healthy competition to see which country can get more electric vehicles on North American roads, experts say.

“I think this is a race to the top, not a race to the bottom,” Guo said.

The US Climate Agreement also includes about $60 billion in environmental justice programs designed to support low-income communities and communities of color.

Researchers say these communities are being disproportionately affected by climate change for a variety of reasons, including pollution near ports (which tend to be closer to these communities) and lack of access to safe housing and food.

“This has been a blind spot for Canada and we can definitely look to the US and build on it,” Guo said.

U.S. action is a ‘welcome development’, minister says

In a statement released by CBC News, Environment Secretary Stephen Guilbaud welcomed the news of the US deal but did not indicate any additional measures Ottawa would consider if the plan was completed.

“The news of … the historic U.S. climate and energy bill is a very welcome development for Canada,” Guilbaud said in a statement.

“This deal shows that when Canada and the United States work together, both our climate and our economy can only benefit,” said Environment Secretary Stephen Guillebaud. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

“This reinforces our government’s approach to moving to cleaner forms of energy that are already creating new economic opportunities.”

Critics say neither Canada nor the US should be content with their current approaches and argue that both countries’ climate plans are too lenient on heavily polluting fossil fuel industries.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also called on countries to “reduce emissions by at least half by 2030.“To avoid the catastrophic consequences of a warming climate is a goal that exceeds the official plans of Ottawa and Washington.

“On both sides, the United States and Canada, that’s the minimum,” Perez said.

Previous articleWe have 100 days until the election when America can reject the crazy, leftist policies of the Democrats
Next articleFinal countdown: Only 100 days left for the midterm elections

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

South Dakota governor blasts Biden, Vilsack school lunch funding over transgender, LGBT policy

off Video Gov. Noem: South Dakota is thriving under conservative governance Noem...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Infowars star Alex Jones’ parent company files for bankruptcy amid $150M Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit in Texas

off Video Sandy Hook victim's mother: 'It's an eternal pain that never...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Democrats postpone decision to extend 2024 presidential primary calendar

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on July 31st Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

‘Everyone seems to think it’s going to stop on its own’: Hockey parents frustrated by toxic sports culture

Outrage over the way Hockey Canada handles allegations of sexual harassment shakes the sport to its core. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Strategist suggests recession could threaten Democrats in midterm elections: ‘People are hurting’

off Video Economists debate whether America is in a recession Kaltbaum Capital...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Final countdown: Only 100 days left for the midterm elections

closer Video The panel questioned Democrats' strategy ahead of the 2022 midterms...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

‘Everyone seems to think it’s going to stop on its own’: Hockey parents frustrated by toxic sports culture

Outrage over the way Hockey Canada handles allegations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Sing Tao, Canada’s largest Chinese-language newspaper, to cease print publications

Sing Tao will cease its daily print publication...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Northwest Alberta community unites after potential tornado strikes

Environment Canada is investigating whether a possible tornado...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Local association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after scandal

The Granby Hockey Association is urging others in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News