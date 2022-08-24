Experts say NATO chief’s first visit to Canadian Arctic signals thaw in Ottawa

Canada’s longstanding resistance to NATO intervention in the Arctic appears to be waning as temperatures rise and Russian and Chinese activity in the region intensifies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this week. On Thursday, they will visit the military radar in Nunavut, and on Friday they will go to the air force base in Alberta.

The tour marks the first visit by a NATO Secretary General to the Canadian Arctic and comes as the military alliance has begun to focus more on protecting its northern flank.

Ottawa has long opposed expanding NATO involvement in the Arctic due to what experts say is a desire to protect Canadian sovereignty and not provoke Russia.

But a senior government official speaking in the background says Stoltenberg’s visit reflects recognition of the impact of climate change when it comes to operations and security in the region.

Some experts say it is long overdue to soften Canada’s hesitancy about cooperation with NATO in the High North, though there is heated debate about exactly what form deeper cooperation should take.