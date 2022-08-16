Experts and activists condemn killing of Freya the Walrus

Last week, when the Oslofjord was basking in the sun and full of swimmers, boaters and kids enjoying the last week of summer vacation, it had a visitor: a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya.

This week is different. Not only has the school reopened and the weather has changed, the walrus, which has been a source of excitement and has become something of an international celebrity, is dead.

On Sunday morning, Norwegian authorities killed Freya, saying she posed too much of a threat to people who did not heed repeated warnings to stay away from her. Taking her out of the area was “too high a risk,” officials said.