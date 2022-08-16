Experts and activists condemn killing of Freya the Walrus

Last week, when the Oslofjord was basking in the sun and full of swimmers, boaters and kids enjoying the last week of summer vacation, it had a visitor: a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya.
This week is different. Not only has the school reopened and the weather has changed, the walrus, which has been a source of excitement and has become something of an international celebrity, is dead.
On Sunday morning, Norwegian authorities killed Freya, saying she posed too much of a threat to people who did not heed repeated warnings to stay away from her. Taking her out of the area was “too high a risk,” officials said.
Environmentalists and Freya’s fans on social media said the decision to kill her just three days after warning that she might have to be euthanized was hasty and unnecessary.
But the Norwegian Fisheries Authority stated in a statement that it was the only option after the public failed to heed the warnings.
“I am confident that it was the right choice,” Frank Bakke-Jensen, director general of the department, said in a statement. “We care a lot about animal welfare, but human life and safety must come first.”
Bakke-Jensen added that the Norwegian Institute for Marine Research was considering moving Freya out of the area, but “the sheer complexity of such an operation led us to conclude that this is not a viable option.”
Transporting a 1300-pound mammal is not easy. Freya would need to be sedated and then caught in a net to prevent her from drowning before being taken out of the area.
In Norway, Freya has dominated the news since she arrived in June, with trackers, Facebook groups and near-daily articles highlighting her plight. BUT facebook page titled “Walrus Freya – where is she now?” followed her. Since Sunday, the group of over 1,000 members has been full of sad comments and condolences.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he supported the conclusion that Freya should be euthanized, telling the broadcaster that this was the “right decision”.
“Freya” appeared off the coast of Great Britain and other European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, for at least two years.
“Now she comes to this posh, overcrowded beach and she’s dead,” said Trina Tandberg, 62, who runs a children’s theater in Oslo. She said she followed the news about Freya closely.
“She didn’t do anything to anyone,” Ms Tandberg said. “That’s what so many of us are very, very angry about all of this.”
The Oslofjord, where Freya spent time, is a densely populated area that includes Oslo, the capital of Norway. About two million people live in the region, a little more than five million people in the country.
Walruses are social animals and rarely go anywhere alone, which may be why Freya liked being around people and why she was looking for a lively place.
“I’m surprised at the speed at which the decision was made” to kill her, said Fredrik Mire, a marine biologist at the World Wildlife Fund in Norway. “They should have been more patient.”
Experts say one option would be to control the crowds that came to see Freya by cordoning off the area or fining those who dared get too close. According to Dan Jarvis, director of the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Dan Jarvis can also make loud underwater noises or spread the scent of predators to scare her away from the area.
But those options weren’t easy: the frightening sounds and smells could also disturb other animals in the fjord and scare them away, Mr Mira said.
Experts in other countries where Freya has traveled over the past two years have expressed distrust of her fate.
“Norway very quickly chose the very last option,” said Annemarie van den Bergh, director of SOS Dolfijn, the Dutch maritime rescue organization that was associated with the Freya when it appeared in the Netherlands last year.
“Freya never stayed in one place for too long,” Ms van den Berg said. When Dutch authorities dealt with Freya in the fall of 2021, they focused on keeping people away from the animal, she said.
Although Freya may seem cute when she naps in the sun, Ms van den Bergh added: “She’s a mammal and therefore dangerous.”
Over the past week, a spokesman for the Norwegian Fisheries Authority has repeatedly urged people to stay away from the Freya, but this advice has largely been ignored. Authorities warned that the walrus was in danger of being killed if they could not convince onlookers to stay away.
Swimmers got very close to the animal in her final days, taking selfies and sometimes even throwing objects at her, a spokesperson for the agency said. However, despite warnings, no human casualties were reported.
Mr. Miré, a marine biologist, blamed Freya’s fate on those who disobeyed calls to stay away. “People wouldn’t take a selfie next to a 1,300-pound bull,” Mr. Miré said, adding, “You shouldn’t do that with a walrus either.”
The timing of the assassination has also been questioned. The summer holidays in Norway were coming to an end and the rains had returned to the region, so the crowds were likely to decrease.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are about 225,000 walruses in the wild. They typically inhabit the ice-covered waters of Canada, Norway, and Russia, as well as Greenland and Alaska. They are losing some of their usual habitat in the form of ice sheets. melting due to climate change.
Mr Jarvis, director of the British Marine Divers Rescue Service, has acknowledged the threat such wild animals pose to humans, but he says that is not reason enough to kill Freya.
“We don’t kill all the great whites just because one of them might attack someone at some point,” Mr Jarvis said.
Last year, Mr. Jarvis was part of the team that took care of Wally, another walrus, who spent about six weeks off the coast of southwest England in an area crowded with boats. To try and stop Wally from damaging the courts, the local authorities provided him with a platform on which to lie.
Glenn Murphy, who runs a boating and fishing business in the Oslo Fjord, said local reactions to Freya’s fate were mixed, mainly due to the risk that someone could be injured or killed, including children.
“I thought she was looking for company,” Mr. Murphy said. “It could unintentionally turn into a terrible accident.”