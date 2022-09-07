Expert says Chrystia Freeland has ‘legitimate chances’ for top NATO post

It is the parliamentary district’s favorite parlor game of predicting which powerful figure will go where and why. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is now at the center of speculation as talk of her possible appointment to NATO’s top post gathers momentum.

The hype was loud enough for a journalist to directly ask Freeland about it on Wednesday, when Liberal cabinet ministers met on the West Coast to strategize for the fall session of Parliament.

As expected, the vice premier didn’t bite and talked about how she already has “two busy jobs” – a nod to her core portfolio as finance minister.

At least four different sources – in Ottawa, Washington and Brussels, where NATO headquarters is located – say that Freeland’s name has been mentioned in international defense and security circles for several months as a potential successor to the current Secretary General, the former Prime Minister of Norway. Jens Stoltenberg. which has been operating since 2014.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday 23 March 2022. (Olivier Mattis/Associated Press)

The parlor game is also played in other capitals.

And while much of the speculation, first publicly reported by journalist Paul Wells in his online column, revolves around the domestic political implications of Freeland’s possible candidacy, the chatter in international circles revolves on a different axis.

“There are some very qualified women who would be very good candidates,” a senior NATO official told CBC News last month. (The source spoke to CBC News privately because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.)

“It seems that a woman has some impulse to become the next [secretary general].”

Stoltenberg’s term was due to end this month, but NATO leaders, unable to deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have extended the term until 2023.

Most of the people you talk to in the steel and glass lobbies of NATO Headquarters will be repeating the same mantra – that a seventy-year-old military alliance is seeking a new perspective that a woman could bring to the post of Secretary General, and that they looking for someone with grit and international connections.

They are also wary of Freeland’s chances, suggesting that she is in the “middle of the pack” of women who could be strong and qualified candidates.

“To have a Canadian [secretary general] might be welcome in terms of boosting Canada’s involvement in the alliance,” said Chris Skaluba of the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank.

“She is well received in European and transatlantic security circles. I think it gives her a legitimate shot.”

Skaluba said that “the rumor mill is quite widespread” and senior NATO sources were quick to dispel the rumors.

Stoltenberg “has more than a year left in his current mandate, so he will have plenty of time for names to leak,” said a second source who told CBC News last month.

The fight for a replacement was fought in earnest in early 2020, long before the original deadline for replacing Stoltenberg.

The situation came to a head in the summer of 2021, when the American publication Politico wrote about speculation in Brussels that three former NATO presidents — Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of Croatia, Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania and Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia — were among the top contenders. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) speaks with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic at a working meeting of the NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 9, 2016. (Czarek Sokolovsky/Associated Press)

Sources in Brussels said Freeland’s name surfaced last fall.

The question, which went unanswered on Wednesday, was whether Freeland might be interested in the job.

As someone immersed in the politics and history of Eastern Europe, speaking English, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, French, Spanish and Italian, Freeland is likely to be seen as an important asset at a time when the alliance is trying to hold itself together in the face of a major regional war. Her knowledge of Russia and the inner workings of the Kremlin would be another big plus.

But to secure her candidacy, her prime minister, Justin Trudeau, will have to work in an international diplomatic network — probably behind the scenes — and spend political capital.

“The informal process is probably more important,” said Skaluba, who spent 15 years at the Pentagon and as a NATO spokesman.

Lobbying and arm-twisting takes place in the largest capitals of the NATO countries – Washington, London, Paris and Berlin.

According to Skaluba, “there will be no drama” by the time of the official vote.