Exiled writers reflect on free speech in America in light of Rushdie attack

For dissident writers fleeing persecution abroad, the United States has long been a haven, a place where free speech is tolerated and even valued.

The situation suddenly changed earlier this month after the brutal attack on writer Salman Rushdie during a speech in West New York.

“My God! When I heard this, I screamed,” said Masih Alinejad, a writer and activist who has been critical of the Iranian government. “I just ran from corner to corner in my safe house, screaming and calling my husband: “I can’t believe this is happening in America, in New York.”

While writers in the US are increasingly facing online threats, they rarely escalate into actual physical attacks, says Carine Deutsche Carlekar, director of the Writers at Risk program at PEN America. Authors regularly appear in public with little to no protection.

So it was with Rushdie. The Indian-born writer was targeted by Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa in the late 1980s over the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in his book. satanic versesand was forced to hide.

He eventually showed up and moved to New York. Over time, he began to appear in person, and in the process developed into an eloquent supporter of the right to free speech.

“Many of us who have joined this area have grown up, as if inspired by his cause and what happened to him,” Carlekar said. “And for decades, as he really has been a kind of staunch defender of free speech for other writers in danger.”

By this year, the dangers he faced had disappeared. Then, on August 12, as Rushdie was about to begin a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, a man ran onto the stage and stabbed him several times. The 75-year-old writer was critically injured but is expected to survive.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, who is said to be sympathetic to Iran.

The brutality of the attack is forcing performance venues where writers regularly speak to rethink their security procedures, according to a spokesman for one organization that frequently sponsors lectures.

But “if you don’t want every event to be like a trip to the airport,” completely eliminating the risk is difficult, if not impossible, said the official, not authorized to speak publicly.

As a result, dissident writers who feel safe in the United States question this assumption.

Osama Alomar, a Syrian poet who criticized his government and was forced into exile, lives in a home sponsored by an American human rights group, where he feels safe. After Rushdie’s attack, he’s not so sure anymore.

“When I was in Syria, I said that I was concerned about freedom of speech in Syria. Now I worry about it even here in America,” he said.

For journalist and activist Alinejad, an outspoken critic of sharia law, the attack follows several incidents in which her safety was threatened. Last year, the FBI said it foiled a plot by Iranian intelligence officials to kidnap Alinejad from her home in Brooklyn. On July 28, a man with an AK-47 assault rifle was detained near her house.

This was followed by an attack on Rushdie, whom she came to admire.

“Honestly, Salman Rushdie changed my life,” she said. As a teenager in Iran, she was furious with the writer because she said she was brainwashed by government propaganda.

“But when I started doing my own research on him, I thought, ‘This is incredible. This is what I believe in now and what I have to speak out,” she said.

Although threats against her make her feel “miserable”, she is determined to keep writing and speaking out against tyranny.

Now she dreams of one day performing at the Chautauqua Institute, the same stage where Rushdie was brutally attacked this month.