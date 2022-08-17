New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who once lived in the Soviet Union was found dead outside his Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday.

Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of the 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

An incident report from the Metropolitan Police Department said officers were responding to a call reporting a “jumper.” A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News Digital that the incident is under investigation, and foul play is not suspected.

Police said Rapoport was found at the scene with more than $2,500 in cash, as well as a Florida driver’s license, a cracked cell phone and other personal items.

Rapoport made an extraordinary Facebook post two days before his death, posting a picture of Marlon Brando as Colonel Kurtz, who starred in “Apocalypse Now,” saying, “The horror, the horror.”

He has frequently criticized Putin on social media, describing him in a 2014 Facebook post as an “evil, corrupt, deceitful and dangerous man”.

“This evil, corrupt, insidious and dangerous man is leading his country and people into conflict with the civilized world. Not a cold war, but a hot war is possible. And he is not doing it for the benefit of Russia, he is doing it. His institutional corruption and recent sanctions have drawn the attention of his people. Financial constraints create distractions,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport’s support of Ukrainians when Russia invaded Ukraine can be seen on his Facebook profile.

“No major conflict of the past 75 years has been so clearly defined as the epic struggle of black and white, slavery versus freedom, democracy versus autocracy, cruelty versus humanity,” he said.

Rapoport’s widow, Alena, told Russian news outlet RBC that the two were due to meet in America after he drove them out of Kiev when the Russian invasion began. After the war broke out, he returned to Ukraine to help.

“To our great regret, our daughter’s husband and father is no more,” Alena said. “We had to meet, he had meetings, he had plans. Dan got us out of Kiev and returned there himself to help my country. Then we were going to meet in America.”

Rapoport was born in Soviet Union-controlled Latvia and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1980 after being granted political asylum. New York Post.

After graduating from the University of Houston in 1991, he moved to Russia and after the fall of the Soviet Union pursued a career in investment banking and became a co-owner of the Moscow nightclub Soho Rooms.

In 2012, Rapoport left Russia due to his support for Alexei Navalny, a political prisoner in Russia. He moved to America with Irina, a fashion model, and bought a multi-million dollar home in Washington DC.

Rapoport, who is divorced, sold the home to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in 2016.

He then met Alena, who became his second wife.