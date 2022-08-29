New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunited for a tropical vacation.

The 36-year-old Sheikh took to Instagram to share photos from the vacation. At least one features Cooper, 47.

In the photo, Cooper and Shayk pose together in swimsuits. The “A Star Is Born” actor filled a trough with water for some pigs while Shaikh rested her head on his shoulder.

Other photos included in the post show Shaykh enjoying her time at the beach.

Bradley Cooper ‘infatuated’ with Huma Abedin, new couple still in ‘early stages’ of dating: report

Cooper and Shaik started dating in 2015. The two met through friends and became an item after spending time together.

The model and actor welcomed their daughter Lee De Sean in March 2017. Cooper and Shaik called it quits in 2019, while the actor made headlines for his performance in “A Star Is Born” alongside Lady Gaga.

Cooper and the musician The romance sparked rumours Because of their obvious chemistry during the film and subsequent performances.

However, Shaikh and Cooper broke up due to spending time apart.

“They live completely different lives,” a source told People magazine at the time. “If he’s in LA, she’s out of town, and if she’s in town, he’s out of town.”

Since the breakup, Shayk was briefly romantically involved with Kanye West. Cooper recently Huma was rumored to be dating Abedin.

A source told People magazine that the actor’s relationship with Hillary Clinton’s longtime political adviser is “normal.”

“Bradley is attracted to her,” another source told the outlet. “Huma is very international and has seen and done a lot. He finds it intriguing and challenging.”

“Both of them are serious-minded people who are dedicated to their work and do the right thing,” added the source. “Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting couple.”