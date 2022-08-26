New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A death row inmate executed Thursday in Oklahoma spent his final moments thanking loved ones and refusing to pardon a governor — but neglected to mention his 1997 hammer attack victim.

James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Thursday despite the state Pardons and Parole Board recommending that his life be spared.

Governor. Kevin Stitt refused to commute Coddington’s sentence to life without parole and rejected his plea for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate since the state resumed the death penalty last year.

“Thank you to all my family and friends, the lawyers, everyone who was around me and loved me,” he said, as he sat strapped to a gurney in the execution chamber. “Government. Stitt, I don’t blame you and I forgive you.”

Oklahoma executes inmate James Coddington within a day after governor refuses to commute sentence

After speaking his final words, Coddington raised his head and gave a thumbs up to his lawyer, Emma Rolls, who wept quietly in the witness room.

After being given the first drug, midazolam, Coddington’s breathing became labored and he experienced frequent chest pains. The death squad doctors pronounced him unconscious at 10:08 a.m. and Coddington could be heard snoring in the chamber.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to death for beating his friend and colleague, 73-year-old Albert Hale, to death in Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to pay him to buy cocaine.

During a clemency hearing before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board this month, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and said he is a different man today.

OKLAHOMA GOV. Kevin Stitt rejects clemency for death row inmate

“I’m clean, God knows I’m not … I’m not a vicious murderer,” Coddington told the board. “Fine if this ends with my execution today.”

But Albert Hale’s son Mitch Hale, who witnessed the execution, said he did not believe Coddington was truly remorseful, saying he never mentioned his father or the Hale family in his last words.

“He proved today that that wasn’t true. He never apologized,” Hale said. “He didn’t raise my father.”

Hale added: “I forgive him, but that doesn’t absolve him of the consequences of his actions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.