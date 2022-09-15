New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C. released the first ad for his re-election campaign talking about his upbringing, values ​​and what makes him the best choice for a South Carolina Senate seat in this fall’s midterm elections.

The ad, labeled “Cotton to Congress,” is part of a seven-figure ad buy that will air in the Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach media markets. Scott’s ad will air for the first time this weekend at the USC vs. UGA football game.

“My grandfather was in the third grade when he stopped going to school and started picking cotton. He never learned to read or write and grew up in the independent South,” Scott said in a new ad obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

“He didn’t let life’s challenges make him bitter – a victim. Instead, he taught me about faith and hard work. He refused to listen to those who wanted us to hate our country because of our past. Instead, he taught me to love America because of the promise of our future. .I was raised in poverty by that man and my single uncle,” the GOP senator said in the ad over a photo of his grandfather and mother.

“Because of their strength, their values, and this amazing land of opportunity. Today I represent you in the US Senate. That’s why I will never back down and never apologize for protecting America and the conservative values ​​that make us exceptional. . From cotton to Congress in one lifetime. God Bless America.”

Scott took office in 2013 and is seeking re-election this fall where he will compete against Democratic candidate Crystal Matthews.

As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Scott recently met with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, joined Democrats in introducing a bill to block an IRS provision in the Inflation Relief Act that would fund the hiring of approximately 80,000 new agents. This law would prevent the IRS from auditing Americans who make less than 400k annually.

“Democrats’ plan to oversize the IRS flies in the face of President Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on middle-class and low-income Americans. The truth is: Most of the taxes collected from IRS audits come from individuals making less than $200,000 a year,” Scott said in a press release of the new bill. announced.

“The American people are tired of this administration’s vague, misleading messages. This bill will hold President Biden to his word and hard-working Americans will not be forced to pay for yet another broken promise,” he added.