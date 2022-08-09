New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rob Lowe, Mario Lopez and Brad Paisley pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John at a charity event Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

“She was a good woman and absolutely a true icon. I was saddened to hear of her death,” award-winning actor Rob Lowe told Fox News Digital.

The Iconic “Grease” star After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California” on Monday morning, “surrounded by family and friends,” her family said in an Instagram post shared. She is 73 years old.

“Saved by the Bell” actor Mario Lopez added that Newton-John is “the sweetest guy” and “one of the nicest people” he’s had the pleasure of interviewing.

“It’s… a sad loss,” Lopez commented. “I have nothing but wonderful memories of her…she was talented and beautiful.”

Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer several times after first revealing her battle with breast cancer in 1992, which she discussed in her 2019 memoir, “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Country music star Brad Paisley also called the Australian singer “a very kind person” because they both share the same manager.

“There are some good people who have left this earth,” Paisley told Fox News Digital.

“It’s rare that I think she’s probably nice to everyone she meets… It’s sad when it happens, but what a Life and survivors A lot…in the end it’s really a win.”

On Monday, Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw, along with his wife Ellen, hosted their 8th annual “Ping Pong 4 Purpose” charity event, Kershaw’s Challenge, at Dodgers Stadium.

The couple founded the charity in 2011 and have raised more than $16 million over the decade. Kershaw’s Challenge supports at-risk children and families around the world and has raised funds to help beneficiaries in Los Angeles, Africa and the Dominican Republic.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.