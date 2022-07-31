type here...
EXCLUSIVE: Concerns over abortion erupt among Democrats, fueling push for vote

Concern over access to abortion has exploded among Democratic voters as an election issue in the past month, a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found, as Roe v. The fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Wade is beginning to reverberate.

Now, 64% of Democrats say the court action makes them more likely to vote in November, a potentially decisive factor in the traditionally low-turnout midterm elections. That’s double the 29% of Democrats who expressed this opinion in a USA Today/Suffolk survey taken after a draft of the landmark decision was leaked in June.

