Exclusive: Biden administration partners with job search firms to help fill teacher shortage

First Lady Jill Biden, herself an educator, will lead a White House discussion on education challenges.

ZipRecruiter is launching a new online job portal specifically for K-12 schools.

The White House is encouraging state and local governments to spend America’s Savings Plan funds on teacher pay raises.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will partner with him Several major job search firms try to address the teacher shortages that have plagued many school districts across the country — moves that aim to boost the professions that are increasingly under attack.

According to a White House memo provided exclusively to USA Today, the companies will set up a way for school districts to recruit and hire prospective teachers and find positions for teachers looking for jobs.

ZipRecruiter is Launching a new online job portal Especially for K-12 schools. Indeed will organize a virtual hiring fair for teachers and other staff across the country. And Handshake, which helps college students find employment, is creating new ways to share job opportunities with undergraduate students in education, including a virtual event this October for college students interested in the field.

“The talent shortage in education is a national crisis that could hinder the next generation of Americans, our students,” said Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter, adding that it will require an “all-hands-on-deck” effort. “Our nation’s children are depending on us and we must all rise to the occasion.”

Distance learning affects disadvantaged students the most. There is a shortage of teachers.

First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime community college professor, will host a White House debate Wednesday on the teacher shortage to formally announce the partnership. She will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, other administration officials, governors and recruiters, handshakes, and indeed officials.

In other efforts to boost teacher hiring, Biden’s education and labor departments in a letter Wednesday will encourage state and local officials to use funds provided in the American Rescue Plan, which congressional Democrats passed in 2021, to raise teacher pay. Schools received $130 billion from the rescue law, while local and state governments received an additional $350 billion in direct funding.

The Biden administration said it is pledging more than $100 million in the next round of Labor Department apprenticeship grants to the education sector.

The White House is also redoubling efforts to strengthen the pipeline in education through a partnership between states and the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, two of the nation’s largest teachers unions. Much of the emphasis has been on expanding apprenticeships, teaching residencies and other non-traditional paths into the profession – programs that are popular with potential teachers of color.

ATF President Randy Weingarten pointed to Houston, Nashua, NH, and New Mexico, which have increased teacher pay and expanded accommodations to fill teacher vacancies.

“These strategies need to be the rule, not the exception,” she said, arguing that teachers “just need the tools, trust, conditions and compensation to do their jobs and stay in their jobs.”

It is impossible to calculate teacher vacancies in real-time; Comprehensive, reliable data do not exist. There are some new positions that were created with the help of the COVID relief dollars — schools have significantly increased the ranks of their social workers, counselors and nurses, for example.

Teacher Shortage:Students are most affected by school personnel challenges

However, a recent USA Today analysis of existing research suggests that many of the vacancies are related to shortages that predate the coronavirus pandemic and are concentrated in schools that serve large percentages of non-white students or children living in poverty. Meanwhile, a recent study found a persistent and widespread shortage of non-teaching staff, from bus drivers to custodians.

Cardona said the teacher shortage is a symptom of a “teacher respect problem” in an interview Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. He said new college graduates earn 33% more than the average teacher, and when adjusted for inflation, teachers have seen a salary increase of only $29 over the past 25 years.

Is there a shortage of teachers? Here’s what the data says.

“It’s unacceptable,” Cardona said, adding that teachers are forced to work as ride-share drivers on weekends. “We have to pick up the business.”

Experts told USA TODAY that much of the focus should be on removing barriers that often prevent people of color and low-income people from entering the profession. A significant barrier: the cost of full-time enrollment in a traditional teacher preparation program. Nontraditional pathways such as residencies sometimes allow participants to earn money while they prepare for their teaching careers.

But those same experts said the emphasis should be on retaining teachers who stay in the classroom. The rate of teachers who say the stress of their jobs is worth it has steadily declined since the start of the pandemic.

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or awong@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aliaemily. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.