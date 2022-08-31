Exclusive: Biden administration moves to streamline Medicaid, CHIP enrollment

The US Department of Health and Human Services aims to cut red tape and make it easier for low-income children, people with disabilities and older adults to enroll in government health care programs., According to the proposal announced Wednesday.

The proposed rule, first provided to USA TODAY, takes steps to reduce the paperwork burden associated with health care by streamlining applications and standardizing policies and requirements across states for Medicaid, basic health programs and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

Children covered by CHIP would not face pre-enrollment waiting periods or lifetime benefit limits under the proposed rule. Automatic consideration for Medicare savings programs, as proposed, would make it easier for low-income seniors and some people with disabilities to access them. And renewals under health care programs will be limited to once every 12 months.

If implemented According to the proposal, 2.81 million more people are projected to enroll in Medicaid over the next five years. Thanks to the easy registration processes, according to HHS.

The proposed rule comes on the heels of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — praised for its investment in health care but criticized as a scaled-back version of the multitrillion-dollar package that President Joe Biden had hoped to pass last year — and at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 for public health emergencies that could cause a large-scale loss of Medicaid coverage.

“Medicaid and CHIP provide essential health care to millions of families across the country, and we’re making it easier for children and others to enroll in health insurance and maintain coverage,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. was “With these steps, we are making good on our promise to make high-quality health care more accessible and affordable for all Americans.”

How children are affected by the proposal

To Answer the need In the Social Security Act, which says that states must include in their plans a description of how they ensure that CHIP coverage does not substitute for coverage under group health plans, 36 states originally established an uninsured waiting period.

Now, only 12 states have a waiting period, ranging from a month to 90 days Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families. But the policy is outdated, said John Alker, the center’s executive director, and even a few months without insurance can have dangerous consequences for families.

“Families are dealing with high medical bills, high gas costs — even one fall on the playground can break an arm, and one trip to the ER can bankrupt a family,” Alker told USA Today.

The new rule will also allow states to transfer children’s eligibility from Medicaid directly to CHIP when family income increases, reducing the potential for lapses in coverage when eligibility is redetermined.

How older adults and people with disabilities are affected by the proposal

Proposed rule Will streamline application and registration processes for people age 65 and older and people with blindness or other disabilities.

It would automate consideration for older adults when they apply for low-income subsidies to help pay for Part D Medicare coverage, and it would automate some enrollment in Medicare savings programs for individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income, who are eligible for Medicare. Will help people pay for some. Cost of coverage.

“When we talk about people who are eligible for Medicare savings programs, these are some of the lowest-income, most vulnerable seniors,” said Alison Orris, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Bethany Lilly, senior director of public policy at The Arc of the United States, which advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, described the proposed rule as a “game changer” for people with disabilities who may often need help overcoming the paperwork hurdles involved. with government health care programs.

“Even with the help of family and the help of health care providers, sometimes it’s not enough to go through this paperwork because it’s so complicated,” Lilly said. “Changes like this are really important for people with disabilities because it eases the burden not only on people with disabilities, but also on their family members who are trying to help them get these services.”

The formal end of the epidemic complicates coverage

With the passage of the Inflation Relief Act, additional subsidies included in the 2021 COVID-19 relief package for people who buy their own insurance were extended through 2025.

However, millions of Americans — between 5 million and 14 million, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates — could lose Medicaid as states begin to phase out coverage when the Biden administration declares the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The most recent renewal of the public health emergency, Made in JulyThe plan is to finish in mid-October.

“It’s a very scary thing,” Alker said. “I know the administration is concerned about that. We are concerned about it. A lot of people are worried about that, and a huge effort will have to be made to avoid the loss of mass coverage.”

Children’s Health Fund CEO Dr. Arturo Brito said the 12-month continuity rule could ultimately help Americans stay protected against COVID-19 by ensuring they have access to vaccines.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency may be officially over, but we know that COVID-19 will still be with us, perhaps in a localized fashion, not in a pandemic fashion, which means it will still affect children greatly. Like the flu. Still do,” Brito said. “So, it’s really important that children get timely vaccinations for COVID-19, for influenza, and for other vaccine-preventable diseases…this rule will help that way.”

However, the proposed rule is unlikely to go into effect before the unwinding process begins, Oris said.

What will happen next?

After a 60-day public comment period, the proposed rule will be reviewed by HHS before it is finalized. An administration official said the agency hopes to publish a final rule next year.

