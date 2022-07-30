Excitement, then ambivalence over the Pope’s visit to Quebec

Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to begin a six-day visit that began in Alberta. The Times Rome bureau chief Jason Horowitz traveled with the Pope to Maskquatsis, Alberta, where the pontiff visited the cemetery and apologized to the indigenous peoples. Cree chieftain Wilton Littlechild, who greeted the pope, then put on his headdress.

[Read: Pope Apologizes in Canada for Schools That Abused Indigenous Children]

Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday, where he was greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets near the airport. He delivered another speech at the historic British stronghold in Old Quebec called The Citadel, which also included speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General.

Speeches were broadcast on huge screens in the Plains of Abraham after several hours of live Christian music and indigenous cultural performances, as well as a welcoming ceremony for a delegation of indigenous peoples who marched 170 miles in a healing march.

After the official addresses, the crowd turned their attention to the road through the park, which was surrounded by steel barriers and dozens of police officers to clear the way for Francis to ride in the popemobile. The audience erupted into applause as Francis drove by with dozens of mobile phones raised in the air to capture the moment, and some people handed babies to the pontiff’s aides for Francis to kiss on the head.

While we were waiting for Dad, I spoke to Nathalie Rochon, who learned about boarding schools during the last two years she lived in Quebec, where she moved from Bordeaux, France. Ms Rochon said she hoped indigenous peoples would feel some satisfaction “now that the Pope has taken the first step to give them the apology they deserve.”