Excitement, then ambivalence over the Pope’s visit to Quebec

QUEBEC — The smell of cigarette smoke, fruit juice and sunscreen may have been a memory for visitors returning to Quebec’s sprawling parkland, which hosted an annual summer music festival two weeks ago to rowdy crowds.
But on Wednesday, the invigorating smell of sage, a sacred ingredient used in indigenous spiritual ceremonies, cut through the air in Abraham’s Plains Park, and the mood was more subdued as thousands of spectators awaited the arrival of Pope Francis.
Volunteers in blue T-shirts made their way through the crowd handing out bottles of water in the unbearably hot sun, and patrons craned their necks every time a car passed, hoping it was the Pope. Some people were lying on blankets eating sandwiches and entertaining their children.
The pope’s visit to Canada this week marked a milestone in the history of the country’s church boarding school scandal, where indigenous children have been sexually and physically abused or died for more than a century.
The pontiff, responding to long-standing requests to apologize to indigenous peoples, came to Canada to ask for forgiveness for the “evil done by so many Christians” in schools.
The Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission has called the wounds inflicted by priests, nuns and other personnel of the government-sanctioned system “cultural genocide” and its effects persist.
“My spirit was broken. I was taken from my parents,” said Delbert Sampson, a First Nation Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc who spoke to me in the Plains.
When he was 8, he said he was forced to attend Kamloops Indian Boarding School in British Columbia, the site of a gruesome discovery made by his community that claimed to have found evidence of 215 unmarked graves using GPR.
“I had a very hard time there and I had a lot to heal after that,” said Mr Sampson, now in his 70s. Pope Francis’ apology was a start, he said, but “it’s so much more.”
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to begin a six-day visit that began in Alberta. The Times Rome bureau chief Jason Horowitz traveled with the Pope to Maskquatsis, Alberta, where the pontiff visited the cemetery and apologized to the indigenous peoples. Cree chieftain Wilton Littlechild, who greeted the pope, then put on his headdress.
Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday, where he was greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets near the airport. He delivered another speech at the historic British stronghold in Old Quebec called The Citadel, which also included speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General.
Speeches were broadcast on huge screens in the Plains of Abraham after several hours of live Christian music and indigenous cultural performances, as well as a welcoming ceremony for a delegation of indigenous peoples who marched 170 miles in a healing march.
After the official addresses, the crowd turned their attention to the road through the park, which was surrounded by steel barriers and dozens of police officers to clear the way for Francis to ride in the popemobile. The audience erupted into applause as Francis drove by with dozens of mobile phones raised in the air to capture the moment, and some people handed babies to the pontiff’s aides for Francis to kiss on the head.
While we were waiting for Dad, I spoke to Nathalie Rochon, who learned about boarding schools during the last two years she lived in Quebec, where she moved from Bordeaux, France. Ms Rochon said she hoped indigenous peoples would feel some satisfaction “now that the Pope has taken the first step to give them the apology they deserve.”
While the Catholic Church in Canada has maintained a relatively stable number of adherents, this is not the case in Quebec, where secularism has spread more than in any other province, my colleague Ian Austin wrote while covering the pope’s visit to Edmonton, Alberta.
This may have contributed to a small gathering in the Plains of Abraham on Thursday morning, where people gathered to pray, take communion and watch the broadcast of the mass of Pope Francis in the national church of St. Anne de Beaupré, a short drive northeast of Quebec.
The small audience in the Plains – in stark contrast to Wednesday’s crowd – disappointed Suzanne Crete, a practicing Catholic who believes the church should return indigenous artifacts and openly share its records of boarding schools.
She was touched by the Pope’s emphasis on respect for the elderly and grandparents in her speech. The elderly are revered in indigenous communities and children from boarding schools have been denied the opportunity to receive cultural knowledge from them. “I am a grandmother and it makes me very sad because these children would never have known their grandmothers,” Ms Crete said.
We talked while Mass was going on, and she pointed to the sign with the official slogan of the papal visit: “To walk together.”
“Easy to say,” Ms Crete said, “but we have to put it into practice.”
