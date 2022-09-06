Excitement, adrenaline, jitters: what Canadians feel on the first day at school

With most COVID-19 protocols largely removed from schools this fall, students from Kindergarten to Gr. 12 people go to classes that are much more reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. Students, parents and teachers tell us about the first day of school, share their thoughts and tell us what they are looking forward to in the coming year.

Aisha Yakub, Regina

Regina teacher Aisha Yacoub’s main priorities at the start of this school year are focusing on student mental health and building strong bonds with students. (Matt Dugid/CBC)

For Aisha Yacoub, preparation for previous school years typically included course plans, rules, and expectation papers, as well as collecting handouts for review. This year, the school English teacher began by building and reconnecting with her students and focusing on student mental health so students know they are a priority for her and their Regina school.

“The last few years of school have been tough for so many students as well as staff, and so I’m really just focused on bringing joy back to our classroom,” she said on Thursday, shortly after the end-of-day call. rang on the first day of classes for students.

While the day flew by for Yacoub, she ended the school day happy to be back together with students and colleagues in person and hear the intercom buzzing all day with announcements of extracurricular activities such as football and soccer practice.

Pediatrician and parent Dr. Ayisha Kurji on health concerns as students return to school: This is the 3rd school year starting in the shadow of the pandemic. What has changed and what to pay attention to in Saskatchewan? Pediatrician and parent Dr. Ayisha Kurji discusses this.

While Jakub remains a little nervous about keeping her students healthy and safe this year, she feels comfortable with a set of measures already familiar to educators, including wearing masks when needed, social distancing “as best you can” and practicing good hand hygiene, she said. she is.

“Now is the first day: I know that there is a lot of energy in the body, a lot of adrenaline, but there is also a little anxiety and nervousness. [from some students]Jacob admitted.

“It just helps to balance the students [to] feel safe in space and sort of get back to your pre-pandemic routine.”

Diana Dacosta, Montreal

Alicia Dacosta had a successful first day of Gr. 1 in Montreal, after graduating from school in a schoolyard with “big kids” and making new friends, said her mom Diana Dacosta. (Presented by Diana Dacosta)

Diana Dacosta and her daughter Alicia were a little worried that the youngster would start Gr. 1 26 August.

First, this meant that the six-year-old was joining the “big kids” in the main yard at recess, rather than playing in the cordoned-off area of ​​the kindergarten. It was also troubling that the shy youth’s best friends were assigned to other first-class classes.

Later that evening, the Montreal parents were somewhat relieved when young Alicia spoke of a successful first day.

“She told me that she made new friends. [and] that she still plays with her old friends in the school yard, so I was a little less worried,” Dacosta said. She is very happy because she big girl.”

The mom-of-two, whose youngest daughter will start kindergarten next September, hopes this new school year “will be more under control than last year.” She wants the sudden closure of classes and the transition to homeschooling to be a thing of the past. At the moment, she feels good, thanks to clear communication with the school.

“When I send [school staff an] email, I know I’ll get a response within the next hour, so I’m sure it’s going to be a good year,” Dacosta said.

Subashini Tangadurai, Calgary

Calgary student Subashini Tangadurai admitted that she was nervous on the first day. “Despite the fact that I am in Gr. 11, I still feel them,” she said. (Yuna Ahn)

“Return to normal life” was a common theme that permeated Subashini Tangadurai’s entire school experience.

Gr. The first two days of school for 11 students, Thursday and Friday, were filled with smiling faces of friends, classmates now more comfortable gathering at the school assembly, and enthusiastic teachers eager for face-to-face learning throughout the year. The return of more clubs, extra-curricular activities and activities is what Thangadurai is most excited about personally – and she’s heard the same from peers.

“I’m just really excited that the Earth Club will be up and running… I think there will be a lot more student participation this year. I feel like people just really want to be a part of something,” said the 16-year-old, who credits the pandemic with helping build a sense of community at her Calgary school.

Despite some nervousness on the first day, Thangadurai said she was “comfortable in a new environment” with fewer restrictions, although she noted that the students are indeed going through a strange cultural shift after the disguises, rule changes and unpredictability of the past few years.

“COVID is always a bit of a worry, like it will always be there. I think a lot of my peers feel it too,” she said.

Abishek Prasat, Regina

Regina Gr. 9th student Abishek Prasat is looking forward to everything related to entering high school, including socializing and participating in extracurricular activities. (Jesse Anton/CBC)

Start gr. 9 Personally, Abishek Prasat was enthusiastic and optimistic Thursday, given the periods of online learning the 14-year-old has endured since his family moved to Canada from Qatar back in 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

Despite a touch of nerves on my first day of high school, “I want to be around people and people want to be around me because I’m kind of kidding,” the self-proclaimed social butterfly explained.

“[Remote learning] doesn’t work for me. So coming back here, back to school, everything is so amazing.”

The sunny teen’s game plan for this year includes making new friends, getting good grades, and “traveling to high school,” including attending a robotics club and trying out for the badminton and volleyball teams.

“I’m trying to fully embrace it and enjoy the journey.”

Jasmine Codiaman, Edmonton

On her son Ezaia’s first day at kindergarten, Edmonton parent Jasmine Kodiaman thought about how fast he had grown. (CBC News)

Eziah Kodiaman was cheerful and excited as he looked forward to entering his school in Edmonton and attending kindergarten for the first time on Wednesday.

The mother of a five-year-old, Jasmine Kodiaman, said her own excitement about the moment was tinged with thoughts of how quickly time had flown by.

“It’s like he was just a kid – and now he’s going to school. That’s what I’m thinking right now,” she said as they queued up with other students and parents in the schoolyard.

Andrea Beauvais, Montreal

Montreal teacher Andrea Bove was as optimistic as her students on the first day of school: “We’re happy to be back, 100 percent.” (CBC News)

Standing in a bustling Montreal schoolyard last Tuesday morning, Andrea Bove was in high spirits, as were the students around her.

“I’m excited that everything will be back to normal – I’ll be able to see the kids’ faces so the kids can see my face – and just have all the regular scheduled activities and trips and all. We’re happy to be back, 100 percent,” said Gr. 6 French teacher.

“Obviously we are still taking precautions. I think COVID has really marked us all,” she added, before rushing to join the students entering the building on the first day.

“We’re doing everything we can… [students] want to have fun and we will do our best to make school safe and fun for them.”