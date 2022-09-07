type here...
'Excessive': Sen. Joe Manchin highly criticized Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan goes too far and that there are other ways to help borrowers.

“I just thought it was excessive. I just respectfully disagree on that,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday.

“When people would call me back in West Virginia, I would give them all the options they had to reduce their loans by going to work for the federal government,” he continued.

Student Debt Relief:Debt relief with student loans will transform the lives of some, but less so for others.

Biden announced last month that he would write off at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers, as well as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The move comes months before the midterm elections, where Democrats hope to energize young voters.

Biden was pressured by progressive groups to waive up to $50,000, but fulfilled a campaign promise to waive at least $10,000.

Manchin is not the only Democrat to criticize the student loan forgiveness plan. Rap. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said on CNN in August that student loan forgiveness sends “the wrong message” and shows that only student loan borrowers are facing challenges facing the economy.

Loan waiver:Federal student loan forgiveness may be taxed as income in some states

“There are a lot of people who make 30, 40 grand a year who didn’t go to college. And they need help, too, which is why I’m proposing a tax cut for working people that will affect everyone.” Ryan said.

Biden extended student loan payments until Dec. 31 for what he said would be the last time.

Biden’s plan would limit what borrowers pay to no more than 5% of their discretionary income.

