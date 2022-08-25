New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Robert Reich, who served as labor secretary during the Clinton administration and is now a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, expressed interest Tuesday in making Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ last name an official synonym for “fascist.” “

Reich is not the first leftist to call a governor a fascist. This has become a common occurrence as DeSantis has raised his national profile, with some considering a 2024 run for president.

“The View’s” Sunny Hostin previously called DeSantis a “fascist and bigot”, MSNBC host Joey Reid called him “an authoritarian on the fascist spectrum”, Democrat strategist Fernand Amandi said DeSantis “looks like fascism and totalitarianism” and liberal commentator Nathan Schneider Claims that “DeSantis is following in the footsteps of every fascist regime throughout history.”

Reich joined the fray as Florida primary voting began, tweeting, “Wonder if ‘DeSantis’ is now officially a synonym for ‘fascist’.”

‘NeverTrumpers’ clash with Wapo columnist for supporting Dentis to stop Trump

Reich, who once served as Sen. Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz. He was called for physical assault for refusing to quash the Senate filibuster, and was slammed for his comments on Twitter.

“That’s the best you’ve got? Doesn’t this broken record get old?” wrote Tim Young, a conservative activist and Washington Times columnist.

Gad Saad, a professor and author who appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, tweeted, “And now, the unstoppable hysteria shifts from ‘existential threat’ Donald Trump to ‘fascist’ @GovRonDeSantis. The playbook is boring and weird.”

Reich is not afraid to take controversial stances on salient issues. On Wednesday, he slammed CNN for firing Brian Stelter, suggesting in an op-ed that the decision was driven by “right-wing billionaires.” Reich has also advocated for the prosecution of former President Trump in recent days.

However, Reich remains critical of the establishment Democrats. Last month, he wrote that President Biden is “too old to run again” for re-election.

Ron Dentis responds to Charlie Crist claim his voters ‘have hate in their hearts’

DeSantis will face Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in Florida’s general election for governor in November. Will be with them.

Crist told Floridians Wednesday after his primary win, “If you’re going to support the governor, support him. I don’t want your vote,” and said those who support DeSantis have “hatred. [their] heart.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to a poll conducted by the University of North Florida, DeSantis Crist is leading in the governor’s race.