A former Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying, striking and handcuffing a U.S. Army lieutenant should not face criminal charges — but should be investigated further — in connection with a 2020 traffic stop, a special prosecutor has ruled.

Caron Nazario, who is black, was pulled over in December 2020 in Windsor, Virginia, but was never charged. Details of the traffic stop and video emerged in April 2021 after Nazario filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that his constitutional rights were violated.

Windsor is located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond.

In December, then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office sued the city, alleging that it discriminated against black Americans.

One officer, Joe Gutierrez, was fired from the department. He was the target of a special prosecutor’s criminal investigation.

“While I find the video very disturbing and frankly disturbing, Gutierrez’s use of force to remove Nazario did not violate state law because he gave Nazario multiple commands to get out of the vehicle,” special counsel Anton Bell said in his July 29 report. is And Nazario’s lawyers posted online.

“At issue, however, were Gutierrez’s statements throughout the ordeal, which would cause a reasonable person to question whether prejudice was inherent in how and why Nazario was treated in this manner,” Bell wrote.

Bell’s findings were first reported Monday by The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

According to his lawsuit, the incident began when Nazario was on his way home from his duty station. Officer Daniel Crocker radioed that he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no rear license plate and tinted windows.

Crocker said the driver was “eluding police” and considered a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to a report included in the lawsuit. One of Nazario’s attorneys, Jonathan Arthur, later explained that Nazario was trying to stop in a well-known area “for officer safety and out of respect for the officers.”

Another officer, Gutierrez, was driving and joined the traffic stop, the lawsuit said. By the time two officers reached Nazario’s SUV, the license plate was visible on the back.

When Nazario stopped at a well-stocked gas station, two officers immediately drew their guns and pointed them at Nazario, his lawsuit alleges. Officers then attempted to remove Nazario from the vehicle, and he continued to put his hands in the air. Gutierrez pepper-sprayed Nazario several times as officers yelled at him to get out.

At one point, Gutierrez told Nazario he was “fixing” to walk on electricity, a reference to the electric chair that is also a line from the movie “The Green Mile,” a movie about a black man facing execution, the lawsuit said. .

Nazario stepped out and asked for a supervisor. Gutierrez “knee struck” him in the leg, knocking him to the ground, the lawsuit said. Two officers beat him several times, then handcuffed him and interrogated him.

The traffic stop was captured on Nazario’s cellphone as well as on the officer’s body-worn camera.

Tom Roberts, another attorney representing Nazario, told The Associated Press that a judge or jury, not a special prosecutor, should decide whether Gutierrez violated the law.

“I think there’s enough evidence to show that he was intentional in his actions,” Roberts said. “And I believe he exceeded any right to use force and that’s why he committed assault and battery.”

Roberts said it would have been a misdemeanor offense, for which the statute of limitations is one year, before the special prosecutor could announce his findings.

Roberts’ firm said in a statement, “Too often, when law enforcement violates the law, we see that our Commonwealth’s Attorneys fail to prosecute law enforcement in the same manner as other criminals.”

John Baker Mumford Jr., the attorney listed for Gutierrez in Nazario’s case, did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Bell, the special prosecutor, wrote that he asked the local US attorney’s office to review the case for possible civil rights violations. Carolyn Foote, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Tuesday that the office had no comment.

In February, the city of Windsor asked the court to dismiss the state attorney general’s lawsuit, arguing that it refers to only one person — Nazario — “in a cursory and inconclusive manner.”

Jason Miares, who defeated Herring in the November election, took over as Virginia’s AG in January. Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miares’ office, said Tuesday that the case is still pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.