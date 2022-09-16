New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former University of Southern California coach accused in a college admissions scandal has a new shot at acquittal after a federal court judge found him guilty and ordered a new trial.

US District Judge Indira Talwani found that some of the evidence presented by the government in Jovan Vavik’s fraud and bribery case was unreliable and that prosecutors erred in their arguments to jurors about some of the alleged bribe money. Vavik was a decorated water polo coach for the University of Southern California.

Wavik, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national championships, was indicted in April after being arrested in March 2019 in an “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.

Prosecutors accused Wavik of taking more than $200,000 in bribes in exchange for fake athletic credentials and admitting college applicants to USC to recruit them as water polo athletes.

Prosecutors also said Vavik helped recruit others into the scheme by pointing to wiretap transcripts in which Vavik called the arrangement a “win-win” situation and when he encouraged a fellow coach who was skeptical of the plan to “just do it.”

Prosecutors said the admissions counselor at the center of the scheme – Rick Singer – paid for Wavik’s water polo program and private school tuition for Wavik’s children.

Vavik’s attorneys argued in the lawsuit that he was doing what he could to raise money for his influential program as athletic officials at the elite Los Angeles school demanded. They argued that he always acted in the best interests of the school and his team, never lied and never accepted bribes.

According to the judge’s instructions to the jury, the plaintiffs had to show that the payments “served the interests of the defendants and harmed the university,” the judge wrote.

However, some of the alleged bribe money went to the water polo program — not Vavik himself — and “there is no evidence in the record to suggest that Vavik was taking money from the USC water polo team for his own benefit,” the judge wrote. Still, prosecutors argued that he was acting against the university’s interests in accepting the money, the judge wrote.

“However reprehensible, there is nothing inherently illegal about a private institution accepting money in exchange for a student’s admission,” Talwani said. “The government’s argument here is further undermined where there was no suggestion that USC returned the money after the scheme was revealed.”

More than 50 people were convicted in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case. They include TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin, and Laughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Vavik’s attorney, Stephen Larson, said in an email that the judge’s decision “protects Coach Vavik from wrongful conviction.”

“In granting a new trial, the court recognizes what we have long argued — that the government’s case is based on the knowingly false statements of fraudster Rick Singer,” he said. “As we have shown, and the court has now confirmed, there is no evidence that Coach Vavik ever used donations to the USC water polo program for his own benefit.”

Massachusetts US Attorney Rachel Rollins said her office is reviewing all options in response to the decision.

“We are deeply disappointed by this decision, which we do not believe is based on the facts or the law,” she said in an emailed statement. “The jury found Mr. Vavik guilty on every count, and we believe they did the right thing.”

