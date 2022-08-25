New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former Alabama Republican lawmaker who campaigned in the state for former President Trump is facing sexual assault charges for groping a woman at a restaurant, according to an affidavit.

Perry Hooper, Jr., 67, Aug. 16 was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident in downtown Montgomery, Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman told The Associated Press.

An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant alleges Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand.

“The suspect moved his pelvis toward the victim’s back and grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist. He began kissing her neck before she pulled away,” according to the affidavit.

A former San Francisco official working to clean up dirty streets is awaiting sentencing in a corruption and bribery scandal

Alabama state law defines first-degree sexual assault as coercion of sexual intercourse. It is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Coleman said Hooper was identified as the suspect in the incident, which happened in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Montgomery around 8 p.m. There are many hotels, restaurants and bars in the area.

A US Marshals task force took him into custody Tuesday and booked him into the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Court records show he was released on $15,000 bond.

A member of a prominent Republican family, Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2003 and remained active in GOP politics after leaving office.

He is a current member of the Alabama Republican Party’s Executive Committee and a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention. He raised money for Trump’s first presidential race and said he was chairman of Alabama Trump Victory in 2016.

Hooper’s father, Perry Hooper Sr., is the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Alabama Republican Party said it “strongly condemns all forms of sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We will closely monitor this situation as it makes its way through the legal process,” the party said in a statement obtained by AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.