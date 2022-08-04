type here...
Sports Ex-Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari charged with sexual assault,...
Sports

Ex-Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari charged with sexual assault, arrest warrant issued

Stillwater, Okla. – Former Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari was charged with one felony count of sexual battery and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest in Payne County District Court on Wednesday, according to documents. Obtained by The Oklahoman.

As initially reported, bond for the 21-year-old Ferrari was set at $25,000 Stillwater News-Press.

A detective filed an arrest warrant affidavit with the Stillwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division on Tuesday, documents show.

The alleged incident took place on July 2 at the home of a Stillwater woman who, according to the affidavit, accused Ferrari of holding her in her bed and performing unwanted sexual acts.

On July 5, the woman filed for an emergency protective order against Ferrari. The hearing on the order will be held on September 15.

“The Ferrari family is disappointed by the state’s decision to file this charge,” Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance, told The Oklahoman in an emailed statement. “Through the judicial process, we believe that AJ Jr. is innocent and that the facts prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he will be acquitted.”

Ferrari, a junior on the OSU wrestling team, is no longer with the program, the university announced July 13.

An NCAA champion at 197 pounds as a freshman in 2021, Ferrari was the top wrestler in the class last season before suffering serious injuries in a car accident in January that kept him out of competition the rest of the year.

