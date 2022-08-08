NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned.

Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a “shameful and hurtful” word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.

Mixon, who played for Oklahoma in 2015 and 2016, said in a letter to the school that Gundy was not a racist and owed “who I am as a person to him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Most importantly Coach Gundy is not, and I repeat is not a racist in any way nor has a racist bone in his body, mind or soul,” Mixon said. “I grew up in the Bay Area and went to school obviously in Oklahoma. I know racists, I have witnesses both obvious and discreet forms of racism and have known and detested even more actual racist. Coach Gundy is the furthest thing from this type of person. I spent every day for the 1,000 days I was in Norman with him, and I never saw anything that would lead anyone to believe this or think this.

“During my years at OU, there was one constant and that was Coach Gundy. He was always there for me and all of my teammates, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, summer, winter, spring, and fall. No favors was too big, no ask too small, no advise (sic) too meaningless. Within the rules of the NCAA, whatever he could do for all players and myself he did. He is a father figure, a mentor, coach and best friend to me. He always had my best interest at heart and spent every moment enriching my life, educating me, mentoring me, and making sure I was the best version of myself. I owe a lot of a lot of people for my success but no one more so than Coach Gundy. Without him, I am not the person I am today, the player I am in the NFL or the teammate I am.”

USC’S LINCOLN RILEY REBUKES TAMPERING ALLEGATIONS, TAKES SUGGESTIONS ‘PERSONALLY’

Gundy explained that he read a word off a player’s iPad that he should have never uttered.

“I owe it to Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision: Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football,” he said.

“One particular word that I should never – under circumstance – have uttered was displayed on the screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am more mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful.”

While it was unclear what the word was, Mixon said in his letter that Gundy was likely trying to help the student-athlete.

“I know this about Coach, if he was admonishing a student athlete for any reason, it was because he was trying to help that athlete be a better person, player, teammate and student athlete of OU,” he said. “I know for a fact, that if he used any derogatory or inappropriate words, it was because they were written and not his own thoughts. I have never seen him say, think or utter (any) racist words, slang or sayings. And please keep this in mind that he is in meeting rooms and locker rooms where such words are thrown around by the players and in the music we listen to as often and easily as football flies in the air at practices.

TIM TEBOW TALKS THE FUTURE OF NIL DEALS, COLLEGE FOOTBALL REALIGNMENT

“In conclusion, I offer my highest support and admiration for Coach Gundy and will be extremely disappointed with the school, program, and the administrators if he is not allowed to continue as coach at the university going forward. If he in anyone’s eyes did anything wrong then let us show people how we give people second (chances), how e help all people be better people and that we teach all to work together, grow and evolve as people. I for one having one through my own tribulations while at OU know that I am where I am because I was given a second chance at school, life and to be a better person. And I owe a lot of that to Coach Gundy, as a person teacher and coach.”

Gundy is the brother of Mike Gundy, who coaches Oklahoma State. He was on the Sooners’ staff for all of their 14 conference titles and the national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.