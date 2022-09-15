New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins was another thorn in the side for head coach Bill Belichick, whose struggles without Tom Brady continue to mount.

On Tuesday, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy ripped the legendary coach, making it clear where he stands in the debate over who will be in charge of one of the most successful dynasties in football.

During his appearance on Fox Sports, McCoy won his second Super Bowl Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers In 2020, Belichick is arguably the “greatest of all time,” as evidenced by the Pats’ past two seasons without Brady.

“It’s over for Belichick,” McCoy said. “I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys for a defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom Brady’s gone. It’s over. It’s the real Belichick.

“The winning percentage playing with Brady is 77%. Without Tom Brady, you can’t imagine — 47%. He [doesn’t] win [any] Games without Tom Brady.”

Mack Jones made his second-season debut in New England’s 20-7 loss to the Dolphins. Sunday’s loss to Miami was the first time the Patriots have scored fewer than 10 points since 2006, according to NBC Sports.

Since Brady’s split from Belichick, he’s been much better, winning his seventh Super Bowl. The Patriots had their first losing season since 2000 and improved to 10-7 last year.

“Ever since Tom Brady left, they look pretty regular,” McCoy continued. “When I watch the tape and I’m really watching them, they’re getting beat up front in the running game, the defenders are missing tackles. They look wrong. They can’t. [anything] On offense.

“Every coach in the AFC, when they’ve had it all these years Tom Brady, They’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now,” he added. “Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all this and say, ‘He’s the greatest of all time.’ He is not. Tom Brady is the greatest of all time.”

