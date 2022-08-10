New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and “determined Lynch to be impaired and placed him under arrest.” Las Vegas Police Department.

Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381, USA Today reported, citing jail records. He was charged with refusing/yielding, failure to drive in travel lane and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered, police said.

In 2012, Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence in Oakland.

Lynch spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, but became one of the game’s best running backs during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

He also spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders after retiring for one season. He came out of retirement for a second time to lace up for the Seahawks again at the end of the 2019 season.

The five-time Pro Bowler won the 2014 Super Bowl with the Seahawks, finished his career with 94 touchdowns (85 rushing, nine receiving) and rushed for 10,413 yards, 29th most in NFL history.

He led the league in rushing touchdowns in both 2013 and 2014.