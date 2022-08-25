New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former NFL quarterback Chris Sims understands why Jon Gruden planned to bring Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 when he was head coach.

UFC president Dana White stated over the weekend that they plan to bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders in 2020. White said it was Gruden who put the brakes on an apparent deal.

Sims, now an analyst for NBC Sports, said Wednesday on the “Pro Football Talk” show that Gruden didn’t want the pressure of having a legendary quarterback on the team. to JoeBucsFan.com.

“Oh, he didn’t want to deal with the pressure of Tom Brady. He didn’t have excuses to get out of it. He couldn’t blame Tom Brady if things didn’t work out. Didn’t work. He also lost a little bit of control because Brady could talk. [Raiders owner] Mark Davis. ‘I want this.’ That’s where I find it fascinating,” says Sims.

“Even when I was in Tampa and Brett Favre was flirting and he eventually went to the Jets, did Gruden really want Brett Favre? I really did. The Glazer family wanted him but did Gruden really want him? ?”

Brady and Gronkowski eventually landed with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with them.