According to court documents released Wednesday, a former NFL player is charged with burning his ex-girlfriend’s body after murdering her 15 months after she disappeared.

Kevin Ware Jr., a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was out on bail on unrelated charges when his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomasky, disappeared on April 25, 2021, after a party at her place. Texas Home.

Newly released court documents cited by KPRC-TV allege Ware Jr. killed Pomaski, then burned her body and buried the remains.

The body wasn’t found until December 2021, nine months after her disappearance, and wasn’t identified as Pomaski until April 29, 2022, FOX 5 NY reported.

Ware Jr. was arrested by US Marshals in June on charges of bond violations and eventually indicted by a Harris County grand jury in July for murder and tampering with evidence in Pomaski’s death.

He was reportedly transferred from Montgomery County to the Harris County Jail this week, and his next hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Sept. 26. He faces up to 15 years to life if convicted, prosecutors said.