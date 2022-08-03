New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler violated a court order and removed his electronic home monitoring device in an incident Sunday, Washington state officials said.

Wheeler was already facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend. He was released by the Seahawks after his arrest and has not been with an NFL team since.

Wheeler, 28, suffered a “mental health crisis” on Sunday, his attorney said. He took off his clothes, his ankle bracelet monitoring device and began walking the streets, The Seattle Times reported, citing court documents. Wheeler’s friend tracked him down and called for help. Wheeler was taken for a mental health evaluation and released from the hospital Monday morning.

He was produced in court on Tuesday and placed on a monitoring device with urination every two months. Lawyers argued with the judge to increase his bail and keep him in custody, but to no avail.

Wheeler’s court date on the domestic violence charges is set for Sept. 26.

From the January 2021 incident, Wheeler was charged with first degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Alia Taylor, Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend and alleged assault victim, has gone public with her story. She said in February 2021 that Wheeler “absolutely” should be in prison.