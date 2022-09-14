New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The mother of a young girl who was seriously injured in a DWI crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reed has slammed the plea deal she received in the incident.

Reid, the 37-year-old son of head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. He can be jailed for up to four years. He served seven years in prison before pleading guilty.

Felicia Miller, the mother of Ariel Young, now 7, who suffered a brain injury in the February 2021 crash, criticized the plea deal in an interview on “Good Morning America” ​​Wednesday.

“He’s got a slap on the wrist. If someone else had done it, we would have done it. If one of us had drunkenly hit his car and hit his car and injured one of his children, we would have gone to jail,” she said.

Miller recounted harrowing details of how her daughter was trapped in the backseat pile when Reed’s pickup truck crashed into her vehicle at an interstate entrance in Missouri outside Arrowhead Stadium. Investigators said Reed was driving about 84 miles per hour while intoxicated when the crash occurred.

“I was just freaking out and finally, we find her, because she’s buried under the seats,” Miller said. “When I got her out of the car she was stiff, like a stiff board.”

Ariel was in a coma for about 2 weeks and when she woke up, her daughter did not know who her mother was and did not remember the accident.

“She didn’t know who I was, so I was trying to touch my baby, like, ‘Hey, baby,’ she was, you know, walking away. She didn’t recognize me,” Miller said.

Reid pleaded guilty Monday. Circuit Judge Charles McKenzie explained to Reid that he could serve a short prison term and then be placed on probation if he qualifies for good behavior.

He will be sentenced on October 28.

“I really regret what I did,” Reid said. “I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.