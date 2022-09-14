Ex-Green Beret, Seahawk Nate Boyer’s Next Project? Directing the film aims to help vets and athletes

The film is titled “MVP,” an apropos title on many levels.

It’s the latest project for former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks long snapper Nate Boyer, who certainly brings an MVP push to the effort as the film’s director, while also being one of its producers and co-writers.

Oh: Boyer plays one of the two leads opposite Mo McCrae (“The Flight Attendant,” “The First Purge,” “Big Little Lies”).

The venture also stems from another of Boyer’s endeavors, a company called — you guessed it — MVP (Merging Vets & Players) He co-founded Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer in 2015.

As harmonious as the converged branding may seem, that wasn’t the primary goal as Boyer faced the challenges of making “MVP,” which focuses on the parallel pitfalls that military service members and professional athletes often face after their careers end — most commonly before. 30 years of age and most often serious obstructions.

“Most everyone says, ‘Thank you for your service.’ People appreciate the military and the veterans. But I don’t know if it’s easy to understand how we really feel,” said Boyer, 41, who served six. tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, USA Today told Sports.

“I hope this film helps people relate to that. And from the side of athletes — various professional sports, not just football — they’re not all just millionaires. It’s the story of the 1% of them. It’s not usually with you. The rules. You’re cut, that’s it, you Forgotten and ignored.

“If you don’t know how to handle it and you’re trying to stay afloat in the league, time goes by fast.”

Boyer plays Zephyr, a homeless ex-Marine in “MVP” who also suffers from PTSD and suicidal thoughts. He develops a friendship with McRae’s character, Will Phillips, a veteran NFL defensive back who faces his own problems as he begins life after football. Both characters are composites based on the experiences of people Boyer knew personally.

“The battlefield doesn’t compare to the ball field,” said Boyer, who spent the 2015 NFL preseason with the Seahawks as a 34-year-old undrafted free agent out of Texas. That key caveat aside, the similarities of post-military and post-athletic careers are very similar.

“Those careers are so short-lived that you peak at a young age,” Boyer added. “I think those men and women don’t understand or realize how different it is until they’re in the real world — civilian life — until they’re in it. So it’s about the challenges and the transition.”

Speaking of challenges and transition, Boyer experienced plenty of both while donning his multiple hats for “MVP,” which was shot around Los Angeles and greater Southern California during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This created opportunities for Boyer and his crew as far as filming, but also obstacles.

His decision to both direct and star wasn’t an act of hubris, but a pragmatic one based on both his “ultra-low” operating budget and advice from executive producer Braden Aftergood — a military vet who directed the film — and Boyer quickly discovered there were plenty of qualified candidates he couldn’t afford anyway. Limited group. Although Boyer never compromised on issues that undermined quality production, every veteran character in “MVP” is an actual military veteran and every department head behind the camera, save the director of photography, is a former service member.

Retired sports stars include football Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long and Michael Strahan, as well as former UFC champion Randy Couture, who also served in the Army.

“I’m glad it worked out that the right people became veterinarians and even professional athletes,” Boyer said.

But for him, Zephyr quickly toggles between emotionally draining scenes, directing others, worrying about the logistics of the next day’s shoot. And while Boyer says he’s definitely bitten by the bug to direct again, he’ll never try to play too many roles in the future.

“Directing yourself is very challenging,” he admits. “People told me and I didn’t believe them.

“(But) do one or the other, they’re very different jobs. … It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me.”

And one good thing is that he has McRae, who also serves as co-executive producer and is putting more effort into directing himself, by his side.

“Casting Mo McRae was the best thing I’ve ever done in terms of casting for a movie,” says Boyer. “He really cared. He was on set every day, coaching me from behind the camera and believing I could do it.”

McRae, whose own friendships and connections with former veterans drew him to “MVP,” gives a terrific performance as Phillips. And the veteran actor is equally impressed with his director, citing Boyer McRae’s “collective genius” for holding the production together.

And Boyer understood what he was doing.

“Directing your first feature is a huge undertaking,” McRae told USA TODAY Sports.

“Also give Nate credit for that great quality demonstrated by highly successful people — and that’s the ability to recognize and know what you don’t know and lean on what you do know.

“He has no ego.”

And that suggests real on-screen authenticity, with Boyer and his cast beautifully delivering comedic banter that can be heard in barracks and locker rooms around the world. It also refers to something so poignant, like the vignette shared by Gonzalez, that a viewer might forget whether he’s watching a movie or a documentary. Meanwhile, off screen, McRae says Boyer knows exactly when to defer to technical matters where he lacks experience, especially given the constraints of money and time.

“He’s really driven by a purpose,” McRae said of Boyer, “that’s the purpose he felt to make this movie that drives him with the MVP program to really deliver for these people. Nate really cares. . . .

“As a director, he gets such wonderful performances from everyone. That line between film and documentary is blurred in a beautiful way.”

“MVP,” which also stars Dan Laria, Christina Ochoa, Deena Shihabi and Tom Arnold, opens in theaters today in all 30 NFL markets and will be distributed more widely on Friday in select other cities. Tickets are available through FilmRise There will be screenings in other cities.

Although it will be available on streaming platforms later this year, Boyer and McRae want you to see it in a theater after seeing how it brought audiences together during screenings before Super Bowl 56 in LA earlier this year.

McRae says: “I think the message of this film – the journeys, the emotions, the need for love, connectivity – is really universal.

Everyone can get something from this movie,” he said.

Says Boyer: “It’s kind of heavy. But it’s all about, ‘You’re never alone. We’ve got your back.’ “

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.