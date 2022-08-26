New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News has obtained documents showing teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help parents transition without their consent.

“It’s absolutely tragic what’s happening. Parents’ rights are being undermined left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try… Parents need to know this,” said former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler. America Report” said.

Fairfax County Public Schools parents also said that although school psychologists are required to ensure that parents and children give full informed consent, this is not the case.

“They’re colluding to obstruct laws where parents have the right to know what’s in their child’s family education record. It’s absurd what’s going on,” Tisler said.

Fairfax County Public Schools is training teachers to help students with their gender transition.

The school district said students who want to be addressed by different names or pronouns do not need parental permission.

According to documents obtained by Fox News, the school district’s July 22 program for K-12 teachers is titled “Supporting Gender Expansive and Transgender Youth.” Under the program, teachers are being told that parental permission is not required if a student wants to be addressed “in class by his or her chosen name,” “requests to use the locker room associated with her identified gender,” or asks to use a “private” bathroom.”

While all of this is happening, literacy and educational needs are not being addressed, Tisler said.

“Education has suffered massive damage and is instead focusing on pronouns and gender identity, thereby again, undermining parental rights and hundreds of years of child development, weaponizing children’s developmental innocence. An agenda that is not in the best interest of children,” Tisler said.

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.

The issues prompted parents to run for school board seats after concerns about educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents who had little Political experience pulled victory.

A new parent’s rights group in Minnesota The Minnesota Parents Alliance began an effort to train and support school board candidates and engage parents in their schools and communities.

The Minnesota Parents Alliance has organized trainings for school board candidates across the state and plans to support new school board members after they are elected.