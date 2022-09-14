New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Democrat sheriff blamed anti-police rhetoric on Wednesday for a spike in crime in Asheville, North Carolina, as the popular tourist destination has been hit by rising crime in recent years.

Former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, who left the Democratic Party, joins “Fox & Friends First” to discuss why fears for public safety have led to crime spikes in recent years.

Duncan told co-host Todd Pirro.

Homicide rates fell, but violent crime rose in major US cities through the midterms

“So when officers have to work… in situations like that, when they’re out there, they’re really serving the community better, and we’re seeing higher dismissal rates with district attorneys, lower cash bail or bail for people who are just being sent back. Let loose in the community. , it was very frustrating for the officers,” he added.

“And we’ve seen a lot of retention issues in the sheriff’s office and the city police department as well.”

Asheville is a city of approximately 90,000 people nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Buncombe County, North Carolina. 31% increase in violent crime per 100,000 people from 2016 to 2020, according to data released in the spring.

Asheville’s violent crime increase is nearly double the national average and ranks highest in North Carolina, where violent crime has increased 13% statewide.

“We have a very large homeless population in Asheville, and what we’ve seen in terms of layoff rates, for those kinds of things, for those kinds of things that really … make it hard for them to work here in Asheville,” Duncan said. “When you have that kind of When you look at the dismissal rate, it’s very disheartening for officers.”

“There’s no stopping people who do those things from going back out and doing them again,” he added. “As our district attorney said, homelessness is not against the law, but committing crimes like this is against the law and really hinders business and makes our city difficult.”

Asheville so far Saw 11 murders In 2022, the homicide rate is set to exceed that of 2021 and 2020. Homelessness rates Figures released in May show a 21% increase from 2021.

There is also evidence of increased Mexican drug cartel activity in the area, according to multiple law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital.

