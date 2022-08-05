New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges, according to multiple reports.

McClain, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was arrested Saturday night speeding charges, TMZ Sports reported, citing the Moulton Police Department, that he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The 2010 first-round draft pick from Alabama was reportedly speeding on Alabama 157 around 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop. Captain Russell Graham told AL.com.

Chad Wheeler, ex-NFL lineman facing domestic violence charges, removed monitoring device, authorities say

An officer at the scene detected the odor of marijuana and asked McClain, who was in the vehicle with another passenger, to get out. According to reports, the former NFL player informed the officer that there was a handgun in the car, which was in the driver’s side door.

There was also a bag of marijuana reported Inside a pack of chewing tobacco, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, McClain’s bond was set at $1,000 and he was released from jail.

McClain was named the Raiders’ no. Made up of 8 total options 2010 NFL Draft. He spent three years in Oakland before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He announced his retirement before the start of the season but later joined the Cowboys in 2014.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He was suspended multiple times before the NFL suspended him indefinitely in 2016. He was released by the Cowboys in 2019 before his suspension was lifted. He finished his career with 407 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and just one touchdown.