closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges, according to multiple reports.

McClain, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was arrested Saturday night speeding charges, TMZ Sports reported, citing the Moulton Police Department, that he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers, left, is tackled by Rolando McClain of the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, December 13, 2015.

Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers, left, is tackled by Rolando McClain of the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, December 13, 2015.
(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 2010 first-round draft pick from Alabama was reportedly speeding on Alabama 157 around 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop. Captain Russell Graham told AL.com.

Chad Wheeler, ex-NFL lineman facing domestic violence charges, removed monitoring device, authorities say

An officer at the scene detected the odor of marijuana and asked McClain, who was in the vehicle with another passenger, to get out. According to reports, the former NFL player informed the officer that there was a handgun in the car, which was in the driver’s side door.

McClain, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was arrested Saturday night on charges of speeding, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and illegal possession of marijuana, according to multiple reports.

McClain, who last played in the NFL in 2015, was arrested Saturday night on charges of speeding, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and illegal possession of marijuana, according to multiple reports.
(Moulton Police)

There was also a bag of marijuana reported Inside a pack of chewing tobacco, though it wasn’t immediately clear how much.

Mike Gillislee (35) of the Buffalo Bills breaks a tackle by Rolando McClain (55) of the Dallas Cowboys on December 27, 2015 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mike Gillislee (35) of the Buffalo Bills breaks a tackle by Rolando McClain (55) of the Dallas Cowboys on December 27, 2015 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, McClain’s bond was set at $1,000 and he was released from jail.

McClain was named the Raiders’ no. Made up of 8 total options 2010 NFL Draft. He spent three years in Oakland before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He announced his retirement before the start of the season but later joined the Cowboys in 2014.

Dallas Cowboys' Rolando McClain reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Cowboys’ Rolando McClain reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Elsa/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

He was suspended multiple times before the NFL suspended him indefinitely in 2016. He was released by the Cowboys in 2019 before his suspension was lifted. He finished his career with 407 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and just one touchdown.

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com