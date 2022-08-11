New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump supporters in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 could face up to eight years in prison on Thursday if a judge agrees with federal prosecutors’ recommendation.

In April, a jury convicted Thomas Robertson, a former police sergeant in the city of Rocky Mount, Virginia, of six felony charges, including obstruction of official proceedings and obstruction of justice.

If U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper agrees with prosecutors, who say Robertson abused his position of trust as a law enforcement officer, eight years would be the longest sentence ever handed down in a capital riot case.

Earlier this month, a federal judge sentenced Guy Refitt, an associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia, to seven years and three months in prison.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, in an attempt to overturn his election defeat, which Trump falsely claimed was the result of fraud.

Robertson’s defense attorneys are seeking a sentence of no more than 15 months.

He has been under house arrest for the past year after a judge found he violated court orders and continued to buy what prosecutors described as an “arsenal” of guns online. FBI agents also found a loaded M4 rifle and a partially assembled pipe bomb during a search of his home.

Robertson’s trial featured the testimony of Jacob Fracker, who reported Robertson to the police force, who entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, taking selfies with Robertson.

Prosecutors said Robertson later destroyed the cell phone he was using that day.

Fracker, who is cooperating with the Justice Department, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in March and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 16. In exchange for his cooperation, prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to six months of probation. including conditions of community confinement or house arrest.

Prosecutors said Robertson “anticipated violence” on January 6 and packed gas masks for himself and Fracker, as well as military food rations, water and a large wooden stick.

Federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi wrote in the government’s sentencing memo that Robertson “used his law enforcement training to stop Metropolitan Police officers attempting to disperse the crowd.”

In a letter to the judge, Robertson said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions on Jan. 6 and said he was “exposed to a lot of pro-Trump, anti-Biden media” while serving time in 2020. With a friend with cancer.

He drank to cope with the stress, he said, and fell deeper into “rabbit holes of election conspiracy theories.”

However, he denied having “any intent to interfere with Congress” and claimed that Fracker actually destroyed the cell phones and then lied about it to the FBI and the court.