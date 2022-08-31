New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the many beautiful results of The start of the college football season A rebirth of old rivalries between former players.

Whether college stars go on to successful NFL careers or walk away from the game of football, their loyalty to their schools never goes away.

School pride was on full display Tuesday night Both are former college quarterbacks Twitter erupted as their schools prepared to face off Saturday to kick off the 2022 college football season.

Heisman Trophy: CJ Stroud, Bryce junior among favorites to win college football’s top prize

Malik Zaire appeared 15 games for Notre Dame Between 2014 and 2016, former Ohio State quarterbacks Cardale Jones, JT Barrett and Braxton Miller began chirping just days before the Fighting Irish’s Week 1 game against the Buckeyes.

Zaire told three former Buckeyes that Notre Dame was going to “whoopin'” against Ohio State. Jones, alone Buckeye quarterback to respond “Talk is cheap,” he told Zaire before proposing a bet and taking a shot at the Notre Dame fan base.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud boosts confidence ahead of 2022 season: ‘I feel like I can do a lot more’ ‘

“Bra I get it; you went to ND and had an amazing career there! So much respect, but you know we’re going to light you all up like a Christmas tree! But I get it, you have to fake hype and hope because it’s yours. Alumni, what’s that deep? You know.” Jones posted on Twitter.

While the social media trash talk is all fun and games, Saturday night’s primetime matchup between the two traditional powers is one of the biggest games of the 2022 season.

Ohio State comes in as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation and a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten. Quarterback CJ Stroud is the Heisman favorite in 2021 after throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading the nation’s top offense (561.2 yards per game) to an 11-2 record. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With Ohio State losing wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL, Jackson Smith-Nzigba caught 95 balls for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns to become Stroud’s No. 1 target in 2021.

Running back Treveon Henderson will be another weapon for the Buckeye offense, coming off a great freshman season in which he averaged nearly 7 yards per carry and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame enters the 2022 season with lofty goals in Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach and a new quarterback in Tyler Buechner. No. 5 Fighting Irish will be 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday, a line Freeman said he will use as motivation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ll use that in a team meeting today — good to know,” Freeman said Monday, according to ESPN. “I didn’t pay much attention to the spread. But I remember we were on a college gameday, and I told him to keep moving it up and up.”

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Eastern kicks off at 7:30 p.m.