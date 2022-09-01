New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former dean of a Chicago public high school has been charged with having sex with a teenage student.

According to WTTW-TV, Brian Crowder, 40, was working at Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice in 2013 when he allegedly began a relationship with a girl who was 15 at the time. Prosecutors say it started with Crowder messaging the student on Snapchat, which led to them having regular sex for about two years.

“Brian Crowder has not worked at Social Justice since September 2021 and was terminated by the district in November 2021,” school principal Omar Chilous said in a letter sent to families Wednesday. “I know this is difficult news for our entire community and our counselors, social workers and psychologists are available to students who need support.”

Prosecutors say the two had sex several times a month between 2013 and 2015, the outlet said. In 2014, she became pregnant and Crowder allegedly posed as her stepfather so he could sign a consent form for her to have an abortion. It is alleged that the incident happened again the following year.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim told a teacher what was going on in 2015, but did not report it to police.

The relationship ended in 2015, prosecutors say, but Crowder allegedly contacted the former student in 2019, trying to get her to work. She finally filed a complaint with Chicago police in September 2021, and the school quickly took action, investigating the allegations and firing Crowder.

Fox News reached out to Chicago Public Schools and the state’s attorney’s office for more information, but neither immediately responded.

Prosecutors eventually charged Crowder with one count of criminal sexual assault after a lengthy police investigation that included obtaining Snapchat messages and medical records.

According to WTTW, Crowder was in custody on a $75,000 D-bond, which he had to pay 10% of that amount to get out.