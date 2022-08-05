New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former leader of the California Democratic Party explained why Joe Biden is losing support from his own party and from Hispanic voters, as his approval ratings among both groups plummet.

Former state Senate leader Gloria Romero joined “Fox & Friends First” on Friday to discuss why the Democratic Party needs new leadership to gain more support. Many Democrats have brushed aside in recent weeks when asked whether Biden wants to run in 2024.

“These are essentially rats running away from a sinking ship,” she said.

Pressed on backing Biden in 2024, Sen. Mnuchin angrily tells MSNBC’s Mitchell: ‘Won’t talk about it!’

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, a spokesperson Young Democrats of America The organization would not say whether it would seek to run for Biden again, but acknowledged that it would support him if he were the nominee.

The administration has said Biden plans to run for re-election, but a growing list of opponents of his candidacy suggests his age and unpopularity with voters could hinder his potential candidacy.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers pressure Biden administration to protect US border from fentanyl trafficking

Biden currently has underwater approval ratings, with the latest Fox News poll Only 40% of voters approve of his job performance.

Romero said the reason Biden has failed to retain support is because the Democratic Party has failed to accurately communicate the truth of what the country is facing.

“We’re finding that we don’t believe the message coming from the DNC and basically it’s not about a new generation of leadership, it’s about the economy, it’s about the recession, it’s about inflation, it’s about jobs. It’s basically. The kitchen table issue that this Democratic Party, led by Joe Biden, have solved, are failing to solve the same problems.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Romero explained how these Latino voters have begun to drift away from Democrats because the left has pushed “globalism” and not addressed critical issues like border security and inflation.

“We’re tired of Joe Biden, whether it’s dealing with border insecurity, dealing with inflation or the recession, too much vigilance, lack of parental rights in education. So Latinos are a major group and the Democratic Party is waking up with a very brutal slap in the face to Latinos,” he said. , we’re just tired of being assumed,” she told Todd Pirro.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report