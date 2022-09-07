type here...
Sports Ex-Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has joined ESPN as...
Sports

Ex-Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has joined ESPN as an analyst

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is joining ESPN as a studio analyst. The network announced Wednesday.

Fitzgerald’s first appearance on the network will be on “Monday Night Countdown,” the network’s pregame show before the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

On “Countdown,” Fitzgerald will be joined by host Suzy Kolber, analysts Steve Young, Robert Griffin III and Booger McFarland. He also appears on multiple telecasts throughout the season.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on a pre-game show with such a highly respected team and network,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “I hope to bring a unique perspective to the game that fans will enjoy.”

Fitzgerald retired after the 2020 season, having spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick. 2004 NFL Draft.

11-time Pro Bowler and member NFL 100 All-Time Team Finished his career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards, both second on the all-time list behind Jerry Rice. His 121 career receiving touchdowns are good for sixth all-time.

