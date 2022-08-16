New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered a reason why he fled the country a year ago amid the turmoil of the US withdrawal and Taliban resurgence, and says he wants to return.

In an interview with CNN’s Farid Zakaria that aired Sunday, Ghani explained why he had expelled himself when he previously said he would die defending Afghanistan.

“No force in the world can convince me to get on a plane and leave this country. This is the country I love and I will die defending it,” Ghani told German publication Der Spiegel in May 2021.

“I boarded the plane because it was impossible to save,” Ghani said. He said his presidential protection was gone and his defense minister said he could not protect the country, so he went to the ministry and found it empty.

“I was the last to leave and I left because I didn’t want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of humiliating the Afghan president again,” he said.

At another point in the interview, Ghani said his desire was to eventually return to Afghanistan.

“I hope so. A lot. This is my home,” he said, adding that his family has lived in the same village for 500-600 years.

“I want to help my county heal, and from the place where every cell in my body belongs and I always feel like an alien,” he said.

The Taliban quickly took over as the US military withdrew from Afghanistan. Since then, women have faced severe restrictions in daily life and Al Qaeda has increased its presence there.

“We all know that we went into Afghanistan to stop the Taliban from harboring al Qaeda, which is where America was attacked. And what did this decision get us?” Retired General Jack Keane said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “It has given us the responsibility of the Taliban again … harboring al Qaeda,”