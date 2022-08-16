closer
Video

Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 15

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered a reason why he fled the country a year ago amid the turmoil of the US withdrawal and Taliban resurgence, and says he wants to return.

In an interview with CNN’s Farid Zakaria that aired Sunday, Ghani explained why he had expelled himself when he previously said he would die defending Afghanistan.

“No force in the world can convince me to get on a plane and leave this country. This is the country I love and I will die defending it,” Ghani told German publication Der Spiegel in May 2021.

“I boarded the plane because it was impossible to save,” Ghani said. He said his presidential protection was gone and his defense minister said he could not protect the country, so he went to the ministry and found it empty.

Afghanistan Withdrawal, 1 Year Later: Taliban Takeover of Kabul President Biden Never Saw Coming

The Taliban held a parade to mark the anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan Video

“I was the last to leave and I left because I didn’t want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of humiliating the Afghan president again,” he said.

At another point in the interview, Ghani said his desire was to eventually return to Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani sits after meeting with US President Biden in Washington, June 25, 2021. In an interview broadcast by the BBC on Thursday, December 30, 2021, the former president of Afghanistan described his final hours. Former government officials, disputing the accounts of the Taliban and a former US negotiator, were within minutes of rejecting a deal in the works for a peaceful takeover and deciding to flee.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani sits after meeting with US President Biden in Washington, June 25, 2021. In an interview broadcast by the BBC on Thursday, December 30, 2021, the former president of Afghanistan described his final hours. Disputing the accounts of former government officials, the Taliban and a former US negotiator, it was only minutes before he decided to flee and reject a deal in the works for a peaceful takeover.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“I hope so. A lot. This is my home,” he said, adding that his family has lived in the same village for 500-600 years.

“I want to help my county heal, and from the place where every cell in my body belongs and I always feel like an alien,” he said.

White House Draft Memo Supporting Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Afghanistan war veteran on US withdrawal after a year: 'America is not a safe place' Video

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Taliban quickly took over as the US military withdrew from Afghanistan. Since then, women have faced severe restrictions in daily life and Al Qaeda has increased its presence there.

“We all know that we went into Afghanistan to stop the Taliban from harboring al Qaeda, which is where America was attacked. And what did this decision get us?” Retired General Jack Keane said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “It has given us the responsibility of the Taliban again … harboring al Qaeda,”