Evolution of American Sign Language

Last fall, on a train from New York to Connecticut, my colleague Amanda Morris and her mother spoke in American Sign Language. The man sitting next to them saw that they were talking to each other, and decided to join their conversation.

Like Amanda, he was the child of deaf adults who grew up using ASL at home and speaking English elsewhere. And he noticed a trait of Amanda: she acted like a person who was much older than her. He began to tease her gently about this, saying that she was using out-of-fashion signs.

According to him, he went through a similar experience when he was training to become a translator. During this training, he learned that some of his signs, which he learned from his parents, were outdated.