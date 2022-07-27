Evolution of American Sign Language

Last fall, on a train from New York to Connecticut, my colleague Amanda Morris and her mother spoke in American Sign Language. The man sitting next to them saw that they were talking to each other, and decided to join their conversation.
Like Amanda, he was the child of deaf adults who grew up using ASL at home and speaking English elsewhere. And he noticed a trait of Amanda: she acted like a person who was much older than her. He began to tease her gently about this, saying that she was using out-of-fashion signs.
According to him, he went through a similar experience when he was training to become a translator. During this training, he learned that some of his signs, which he learned from his parents, were outdated.
The experience inspired Amanda, who was hard of hearing, to take an English course, and she noticed the same pattern. “I saw a lot of differences between how my young deaf teacher signed and how my parents signed,” she told me. In these differences, Amanda realized that there was something to tell, and The Times had just published it.
The article describes the changes that have covered ASL. Many of these are the result of the proliferation of smartphones and video, which has led to a flourishing of ASL conversations, many of which are remote. “In the past, ASL has changed more directly,” Amanda said. “Now the word can spread like wildfire on TikTok in a way that could never have happened before.”
From cross to boot
The old sign for the computer, for example, included large circular motions to call out the magnetic tapes that once stored data; the new sign combines the letter C with a small roundabout that is a throwback to the old sign. As is often the case, the new sign is more compact – and thus fully visible in a narrow video taken with a phone.
Other changes are attempts to make ASL more comprehensive and precise. The old sign of Italy included a cross, but now many Italians are secular; the new sign repeats the wavy outlines of the Italian form, the famous boot. The old sign for bisexuals seemed to imply polygamy; the new sign is just the letters B and I. The old variety sign included a zigzag to indicate inequality; the new sign conjures up colors, differences and a large group of people.
Change is obviously part of every language. Merriam-Webster added hundreds of new entries in the English dictionary in recent years, including super-spreader, horchata, woke up and papa bod. But ASL has a few qualities that can lead to rapid change.
Most ASL users, unlike Amanda, did not learn the language from their parents. (More than 90 percent of deaf people have hearing parents.) Instead, people tend to learn the language through classes and their peers. School curricula and slang can change faster than language habits passed down from generation to generation.
Amanda notes that the number of ASL speakers is also relatively small, with a general estimate of 500,000. This smallness can contribute to faster change.
However, as in other languages, changes are often controversial. MJ Bienvenu, a former professor of deaf studies in Austin, Texas, said she found many of the new signs meaningless. “I feel like a lot of people don’t realize that they’re misrepresenting ASL, and that hurts more than it helps,” Bienvenu told Amande.
As for Amanda’s mother, she accepts changes on a case-by-case basis. When Amanda told her yesterday that an article inspired by their train ride was about to be published, her mother said she planned to switch to some of the new signs, but not all.
Read the article – and learn about the changes in signs for the dog, phone, parents and privileges.
LAST NEWS
Politics
summer barbie
The color of the season is pink. Inspiration Source: Barbie.
It all started in the world of high fashion. During Paris Fashion Week, Valentino debuted a pink collection, and this month in Rome, Anne Hathaway attended his show in a hot pink sequined dress. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities have also been seen wearing pink.
Dubbed “Barbiecore”, the trend is also popular among Millennials and Generation Z. According to the website Who what wear put it: “Yes, the dolls that you played with as a child are now leading the way in tailoring. Talk about true nostalgic revival.
Then next year there will be a Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Photos of actors roller skating in very bright clothes it was hard not to notice on social media.
For more: Vogue has kept Barbie looks for years.
PLAY, LOOK, EAT
What to cook