So much happened in the chaotic final round of the Evian Championship — a spectator unwittingly picked up a stray ball, a pair of four-putts in the final group, a seven-way tie for the lead — that it was hard to know what it was. Imagine Brooke Henderson walking the fairway on the 72nd hole.

Canadian LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert is in the lead and the par-5 no. At 18 she had a lucky escape when she bounced off a wild hook off the tee into the trees and bounced to relative safety.

Now in the middle of the fairway, can Henderson make the birdie to win the second major title of her career when she was 18 in 2016 at the Women’s PGA Championship?

Henderson hit her third shot to 8 feet and rolled in the putt for an even-par round of 71. She faced the pressure. She was drenched in champagne by her fellow players after achieving a one-stroke victory that certainly didn’t come easy.

“Today was definitely not my best,” Henderson said. “I tried to be patient and remind myself that I’m still in it.

“I made some clutch putts and shots down the stretch, which really helped.”

After all, Henderson went into Sunday with a two-stroke lead and was out of position all week at Evian Resort Golf Club with rounds of 64, 64 and 68.

It was wiped out after the first hole, though, thanks to a birdie from partner So Yen Ryu (73) and a bogey from Henderson.

With 13 changes to the lead, the craziness of the final round of the fourth major of the year began.

No. On the 5th, Rue had a double bogey to gift Henderson a three-stroke lead. On the next hole, Henderson also four-putted for double and her lead slipped to one.

By then, Olympic champion Nellie Korda – who started six shots behind Henderson but soon trailed by three – pushed her approach shot into the rough near a fairway and watched as a spectator spun up to the ball and scooped it up.

The ball had to be replaced by a best guess as to where it was picked up and Korda doubled his own.

Henderson was knocked off the lead for the first time – albeit briefly – when Schubert made a birdie at the 12th to move to 15 under, breaking a seven-way tie for first place.

Henderson with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 and No. He managed to keep pace with Schubert with a clutch par putt on 16.

The pair surged into the lead after reaching No. 18, with Schubert playing in the group ahead of Henderson.

Schubert played it better but her birdie putt rested just an inch from the cup – forcing her to settle for a 68 – after Henderson sent her ugly drive.

Henderson got into the fairway and pulled off his fourth birdie of the day, three of which came in the last six holes.

She finished at 17-under 267.

“I was very patient, as patient as I could be under the circumstances,” Henderson said. “Going back nine, there’s a saying that majors are won on the back nine on Sundays so I try to keep that mindset and know that if I have a solid back (nine) I’m still in it.”

Schubert, who opened the final four with a lead, nearly won her second major as a professional. She had not had a top-10 finish before this week, as she was playing in her first year on the LPGA Tour.

Five players are one shot away from third: Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66), Charlie Hull (67), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Carlotta Siganda (68).

No. Korda, who holed out of a greenside bunker for eagle at 9 and somehow found herself in a seven-way tie for the lead, made eight pars and one bogey on her back nine to finish eighth – four behind Henderson. 69.