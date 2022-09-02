Everything you need to know for the biggest Week 1 games of the college football season

September has been a long time coming, fellow college football fans! Yes, we had a soft start to the season last week, but that’s when it really got humming.

You’ll have plenty of viewing options this extended holiday weekend, so we’re here once again to help you pick the best games to watch. As always, we point out that your preferences may vary based on your own school allegiance and rooting interest. Plus, each week has unexpected results, so keep that remote handy in case surprises start to develop.

We should also add here that since the college game has a weekend phase before the NFL begins, non-traditional Sunday and Monday prime-time contests are available for your viewing pleasure. LSU and Florida State square off in New Orleans on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), and the weekend Labor Day night at No. 4 Clemson visits Georgia Tech (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

That Monday night mismatch may have been closer than expected a year ago, which upset Clemson fans. But we’ll stick with this Saturday’s tilts as the best of the weekend.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET, ABC

Why watch it: The obvious headliner of Week 1 is this top-five meeting of two of the biggest-name programs in the sport. The Buckeyes, favored by many prognosticators to regain the Big Ten crown they lost to archrival Michigan in 2021, look to avoid the non-conference home setback that tripped them up early last year (see below). New Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman opens his first full season at the helm with a huge opportunity against his alma mater. With all-star talent at every ball-handling position from QB CJ Stroud to WR Jackson Smith-Nzigba to RB Treveon Henderson, Ohio State’s offense may not be able to stop everything this year. But Notre Dame’s defense has enough experienced pieces like DE Isaiah Foskey and LB JD Bertrand to make it a test for the much-touted OSU offense. Taking the reins of Notre Dame’s offense is QB Tyler Buechner, who has more agility than last year’s starter Zach Cone, but should continue to benefit from having TE Michael Meyer in the huddle.

Why it’s frustrating: The Buckeyes’ defense wasn’t exactly weak a year ago. But that wasn’t a strength, putting up over 126 ground yards per game. The unit isn’t necessarily completely airtight, but any improvement shown on that side of the ball could make it difficult for the Fighting Irish to keep pace if the game turns into a track meet.

Atlanta’s No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 12 Oregon

Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, ABC

Why watch it: Storylines abound in this top-15 showdown. First, of course, this will be our first look at the Bulldogs since they walked off the field as national champions in January. But one man who had a lot to do with that group’s success, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, is now the Ducks’ point man. And oh, Oregon shook up the national championship race early last year as well, pulling off Ohio State in Columbus. Surely the Ducks can make another big splash before the Georgia home crowd? Maybe, but QB Stetson Bennett, now finally the undisputed leader of the Bulldogs’ offense, and TE Brock Bowers, last year’s breakout star as a freshman, will have a good idea of ​​what to expect from the Ducks’ defense. Oregon’s offense will likely be directed by former Auburn QB Bo Nix, who didn’t have much luck with the Bulldogs at his previous school, but should benefit from working behind a talented offensive line.

Why it’s frustrating: The biggest question for Georgia is how will the defense look with Lanning now on NFL rosters opposite Lanning as well as many of the key players from last year? Short answer: It’s fine. It may not be the same choke that the Bulldogs gave Clemson to start last season, but it will be difficult for Oregon to come back from behind.

No. in Florida. 8 Utah

Saturday, 7 pm ET, ESPN

Why watch it: Like conference mate Oregon, Utah will begin its campaign entering SEC country, providing a much-needed boost for the struggling Pac-12. The defending conference champion Utes are also looking to follow up last year’s monster season with an even bigger one, while the Gators, accustomed to competing for titles, will look to start the Billy Napier era in Gainesville with a top-10 win. Utah QB Cameron Rising and RB Tavian Thomas will work behind an experienced offensive line. That group will look to exploit a Florida front that struggled in key situations last year. But QB Anthony Richardson, who served Napier well at Louisiana-Lafayette, is the perfect fit to run the offense that has Gator fans so excited.

Why it’s frustrating: Despite losing LB Devin Lloyd to the NFL, Utah’s defense, with an experienced secondary led by SS Cole Bishop and CB Clark Phillips, should be ahead of the Gators in this early stage. Florida will improve, but this is a tough opener for a young team, even one with SEC talent.

No. 23 Arkansas at no. 22 Cincinnati

Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Why watch it: It may be the most under-the-radar of the day’s three Top 25 clashes, but it’s a huge rivalry for both programs. It’s impossible to top the Bearcats’ accomplishments in 2021 — an undefeated regular season, a berth in the College Football Playoff and an invitation to join the Big 12. But here in SEC territory a win over the resurgent Razorbacks is possible. Bearcats fans are daring to dream once again. UC coach Luke Fickell has remained silent on whether Evan Prater or Ben Bryant will get the starting nod at QB following the departure of program changer Desmond Ridder, and the answer probably won’t be known until the Bearcats’ offense takes the field for the first time. in Fayetteville. Arkansas’ attack will again be led by dual-threat QB KJ Jefferson, but his top target from last year, WR Trelan Burks, is off to the NFL.

Why it’s frustrating: Unfortunately for Cincinnati, it’s personnel turnover on defense, losing the likes of CBs Ahmed Gardner and Kobe Bryant, that will be hard to overcome. Of course there is talent in the lineup, especially LB Deshaun Paes, but the Razorbacks are more solid with LB Bumper Pool – a perennial all-name team favorite – anchoring the back seven.

Texas-San Antonio at No. 25 Houston

Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, CBSSN

Why watch it: There are several candidates for the title of sneaky-good game of the week, but we present this intersectional clash of five conference hopefuls. The Big 12 bound Cougars won’t be the G5 for long, and even that term is obsolete in the shifting winds of the sport, but for now the outcome of this game will affect the main bowl lineup later in the season. The end Houston aspires to match Cincinnati’s feat of taking on American Athletic and showcasing its playoff resume. The first potential hurdle is this road date against the reigning Conference USA Champion Roadrunners. UTSA lost its Frisco Bowl game to San Diego State to end the 2021 campaign, but apparently coach Jeff Traylor has a winning formula. The game should be entertaining with both offenses led by experienced QBs. Houston’s Clayton Tune had 3,546 passing yards last season, while Frank Harris threw for 3,161 and 27 scores for the Roadrunners.

Why it’s frustrating: It shouldn’t, but there are blowout scenarios. The Roadrunners secondary may struggle to match up with Houston’s veteran receivers. On the other hand, the tune is favorable at times, so a turnover cascade is out of the question.